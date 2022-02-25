Batman movies in order: How and where to watch all the Batman movies online

If you want to watch the Batman movies in order, we've got the info your need. Whether you want to get your mind right for The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, or you're just trying to catch up with Bruce Wayne through the decades, we've got all the details for how and where to watch all of Batman's cinematic adventures.

The bad news, Bat-fans, is that the Batman movies are split across two services. The older Bat-movies live on Hulu and more modern ones are on HBO Max. Oh, and just know we're only focusing on the live-action Batman movies.

Most of the Batman movies are broken down into separate continuities and timelines. So while we're organizing them by release date, we're also breaking out which were made by which director.

A note about the animated Batman movies: While many of them are also on HBO Max, they're a lot more disparate in their chronologies. As such, we won't be focusing on them today.

Batman movies in order: Where to watch online

Let's start with where to watch the earliest Batman live-action films, Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and 1992 Batman Returns, both of which star Michael Keaton as Batman.

Batman (1989): Stream on Hulu

Stream on Hulu Batman Returns (1992): Stream on Hulu

Next up, we've got Joel Schumacher's Batman movies, which star Val Kilmer (Batman Forever) and George Clooney (Batman & Robin).

Batman Forever (1995) : Stream on Hulu

: Stream on Hulu Batman & Robin (1997): Stream on Hulu

The Christopher Nolan movies, sort of a reboot, star Christian Bale:

Batman Begins (2005): Stream on HBO Max

Stream on HBO Max The Dark Knight (2008): Stream on HBO Max

Stream on HBO Max The Dark Knight Rises (2012): Stream on HBO Max

The DC Extended Universe Batman movies (and more) begin with Batman vs Superman, in which Ben Affleck's Batman debuted. Affleck cameos in Suicide Squad, then fully returns in Justice League.

Batman vs Superman (2016): Stream on HBO Max

Stream on HBO Max Suicide Squad (2016): Stream on HBO Max

Stream on HBO Max Justice League (2017): Stream on HBO Max

Oh, and while neither of these is essential viewing, there are two other live-action movies of note.

Those who want to travel back to the swinging '60s can get a taste of camp with Batman, a theatrical release based on the cult 1966-68 TV series starring Adam West. If you prefer the early '80s, you can watch the more recent Joker on HBO Max to see an alternative take on how Bat's biggest baddie got his start.