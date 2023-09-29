Argentina vs Chile live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

Fierce rivals Argentina and Chile clash at the 2023 Rugby World Cup this Saturday. The Condors may already be eliminated from Pool D, but crushing the Pumas' knockout hopes would more than make up for their early exit. Get ready for a raucous affair at Stade de la Beaujoire...

Looking for an Argentina vs Chile live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Argentina vs Chile live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday, Sep. 30

• Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — Peacock / CNBC

Michael Cheika's men, who are 4th in the pool, bounced back from their dismal start with a gritty and potentially vital victory over Samoa, who would have had one foot in the knockouts if they'd managed to win. It wasn't pretty and there was more than a touch of fortune to it too, but from an Argentinian perspective that made it all the sweeter.

They're competing with Samoa and Japan for a pathway to the quarter-finals, and they're currently a point worse off. However, a bonus-point victory over Chile could catapult Argentina up the standings, and they'll be pretty confident of pulling it off.

Chile have lost all 39 of their previous encounters with Argentina, and the 71–0 defeat to England last weekend, in which right-winger Henry Arundell was repeatedly given the freedom of the park, could serve as an instruction manual.

We’ve got all the details you need to get Argentina vs Chile live streams, from anywhere, down below, so you can watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the Argentina vs Chile live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the Argentina vs Chile game? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service that can access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the Argentina vs Chile live stream.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Argentina vs Chile live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads). This game has also been selected to air on CNBC at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Argentina vs Chile live stream by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a library of licensed content.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the Argentina vs Chile live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch an Argentina vs Chile live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch an Argentina vs Chile live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch Argentina vs Chile, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan sub (from $10 per month after a 30-day FREE trial).

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the Argentina vs Chile live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Argentina vs Chile via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.