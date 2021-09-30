Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2021 — early sales and what to expect

Shoppers searching for the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals will find great sales ahead of the big event. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are all offering low prices for nearly every Apple Watch model. Sadly, the newly introduced Apple Watch Series 7 hasn't been released yet, so we're going to have to wait for discounts.

Apple Watch is one of the most wanted devices that regularly goes on sale during this time of the year, and for good reason. As it stands, the Apple Watch Series 6 sits at the very top of our best smartwatch roundup, thanks to its intuitive software, fitness features, bright always-on display and good battery life.

So if you're looking for a high-quality health and fitness tracker that effortlessly pairs with your iPhone, now is a great time to get an Apple Watch. Let us guide you through the best offers and discounts.



Early Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Early Black Friday sales are already in motion. Below we've rounded up all of the existing Apple Watch deals from trustworthy retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. This page will be regularly updated, so make sure to bookmark this URL if you're on the prowl to score an Apple Watch on an epic discount. And if you're curious to browse more, feel free to give our best Black Friday deals page a read for more info.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains a brilliant smartwatch due to the up-to-date software and a classy, durable design. And although at first glance this may not seem like the biggest price cut, this deal actually saves you 15%.



Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm): was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

This deal is for a slightly bigger 42mm Series 3 model and only applies to the Silver color option. You'll also get the included White Sport Band to match any outfit. Stock's running low, so check back frequently if you want to score this wearable at a cheaper price.

BEST DEAL YET Apple Watch Series 6 (Red): was $499 now $359 @ Amazon

If red is your lucky color, this deal is for you. Amazon has cut $140 off the price of the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular). It's the only color from the range to get such a deep discount, and one of the cheapest Apple Watch 6 deals we've seen this early on. View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (40mm): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, speedy S6 processor and built-in sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. This particular 40mm model offers GPS and Cellular connectivity and comes in a gorgeous navy blue color. View Deal

Apple Watch SE (renewed): was $279 now $239 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. This deal saves you a total of $39. View Deal

PREMIUM SAVINGS Apple Watch Series 5 Stainless Steel: $290 off @ Amazon

After the Series 6, the Series 5 is one of the best Apple watches around. It has an always-on display, GPS, a heart rate monitor and more. With this deal, you'll be saving 39% on the premium Stainless Steel 40mm model with GPS and Cellular connectivity.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (40m): was $399 now $319 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently having a clearance sale for the Apple Watch Series 5, meaning that once it's gone, it's gone for good. This deal saves you a whole $79 off its original price, getting you a 40mm Silver aluminum model with a white sport band included.View Deal

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: What to expect

Although we've seen a handful of Apple Watch deals go live already, there's a good chance that more will follow as we get closer to the day. And judging by last year's sales, we have a pretty good idea as to what to expect for Black Friday 2021. Since this year's Black Friday sales arrive on November 26

We're expecting that the newly introduced Apple Watch Series 7 will go on sale, too, even if it's not a deep discount. The newest Apple Watch is expected to release "sometime this fall," which hopefully happens before the end of November.

Similar to past years, we're also predicting that the previous gen models such as the Apple Watch Series 6, Series 5, Series 3 and SE will all see price cuts. The lowest price we've seen for the Apple Watch 6 is $160, so keep an eye out for that price target. For the Apple Watch Series 6, we'd hope to see a price that beats the all-time low of $290. And we'd like to see the Apple Watch SE under $190.