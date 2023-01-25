9 Apple TV Plus 2023 shows and movies we want to watch right now

The list of the best Apple TV Plus shows and movies is about to get longer. At both Sundance and this year's Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple's given the media a better look at the goods that it's about to deliver.

It's all serving as the latest reminder that Apple goes for quality over quantity, and that Ted Lasso season 3 isn't the only promising release on the Apple TV Plus calendar. From a Succession-esque drama film starring Sebastian Stan, Julianne Moore and John Lithgow to new shows starring Billy Crudup, Jason Segel and Connie Britton, Apple TV Plus' new year looks to deliver.

So, without further preamble, let's dive into the exciting list of new shows and movies coming to Apple TV Plus in 2023 (and help it keep a spot on our best streaming services list).

Apple TV Plus 2023 Shows We Need

Shrinking

The next highly anticipated upcoming Apple TV Plus show — Shrinking — has a lot of talent behind it. The series comes to us from Bill Lawrence (the award winning co-creator of Ted Lasso), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso's Roy Kent, who also stars and writes), and Jason Segel (who stars in the series).

Jimmy (Segel) is a therapist who, while processing grief, decides the old rules of the game are outdated and should be thrown out. And as Jimmy tries to rewrite the rules at work, he also tries to apply these changes at home. It's not flying with everyone, including Paul (Harrison Ford), his boss who is quite frustrated with all of this.

Streaming on Friday (Jan. 27)

Dear Edward

Dear Edward, which reunites Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims with star Connie Britton, looks like an emotionally powerful series if ever there was. An adaptation of Ann Napolitano's best-selling book of the same name, Dear Edward is about 12-year-old Edward (newcomer Colin O’Brien), who is the sole survivor of the flight that his family was also on board for. Britton isn't the only big name attached to the 10-episode series, as Taylor Schilling is also on board.

Streaming starting February 3rd

Hello Tomorrow

Apple's won before with alternate timelines, so we're already on board with its retro-futuristic dramedy Hello Tomorrow — which is filled with the jetpacks we were once promised. Something seems to be lurking beneath the floorboards for Jack (Billy Crudup), a salesman who is incredibly dedicated to his job. And one of those sales pitches involves getting people convinced they should move to the moon. Co-stars include Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill and Nicholas Podany.

Streaming starting February 17th

Schmigadoon! season 2

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV Plus' musical comedy Schmigadoon — which saw Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) stuck in a Golden Age musical-world until they found true love — is back. And it's in Chicago. Or, rather, as you can see, it's in Schmicago. This world, which draws inspirations from ’60s and ’70s musicals, adds cast members Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page, while retaining first season favorites such as Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming. Co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul will contribute all-new original songs.

Streaming starting April 7

The Afterparty season 2

(Image credit: Apple)

After The Afterparty it's ... another afterparty. Yes, Apple TV's genre-bending spin on Rashomon is back with a new awkward situation for Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) to get out of. Fortunately, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) is also back, so she'll (probably) be willing to cross Sam's name off the list early (unlike last time). The Afterparty — which is kind of like what happens if Knives Out had more of a recurring cast — sees each witness and suspect tell their side of the story with their own flair. One week you get a musical, the next you get a fast and furious action flick.

A fantastic group of co-stars is joining up for The Afterparty season 2 — which focuses on a wedding where the groom is murdered — including John Cho, Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu and Ken Jeong.

Streaming April 28th

Ted Lasso season 3

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus via Twitter)

Ted Lasso season 3 is, if you haven't heard, basically the end of a trilogy. But while this series was planned out from the start to go a certain way, the series of an upbeat American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) haven't gone the way its titular coach would have preferred.

Yes, season 2 saw him get fictional English Premier League team AFC Richmond out of relegation and able to chase the championship cup, but it happened at the cost of now-assistant coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) betraying him and joining up with Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head). Among many other storylines (what's going on with Roy and Keeley, and Sam and Rebecca?), Ted Lasso season 3 will likely see Ted try and both win and fix his fractured friendship with Nate.

Streaming in spring 2023.

The Big Door Prize

(Image credit: Apple)

Sometimes, all you need is a good lead and a good premise. Such is (possibly) the case with The Big Door Prize, a new comedy from David West Read (Schitt's Creek). The series, led by Chris O'Dowd (Bridesmaids), is based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, where a machine in a small town claims to tell the townsfolk about their true potential.

Streaming in spring 2023

Apple TV Plus 2023 Movies We Need

Sharper

Everyone wants to get into the Succession game, and Sharper appears to be Apple's feature-length attempt. Featuring a fantastic cast — led by John Lithgow, Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan, Sharper gives audiences a view of all the family drama behind the scenes in the upper echelons of New York City. And it all revolves around the conniving Max (Stan), who keeps trying to bite off more with his scams than he can chew.

Streaming starting February 10

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie

(Image credit: Apple)

Actor Michael J. Fox, since his Parkinson's diagnosis at the age of 29, has been the face of this brain disorder that leads to tremors, stiffness and a lack of bodily control. Davis Guggenheim’s documentary about Fox's life, coming to Apple TV Plus in 2023, will give audiences a more-intimate view into the actor's life than we've ever seen. Early reports out of Sundance (opens in new tab) claim that Still delivers thanks to Michael J. Fox offering a performance that's both honest and entertaining, and one that will drive us to root for the man.

Streaming in 2023