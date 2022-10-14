We’re not getting an October Apple event — but this could be the next best thing

After we heard that Apple won’t be holding an October product launch event , Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has popped up to say that Apple will be involved with a high-profile event this month — it's just not what we expected.

Rather regular Apple tipster Gurman has tweeted (opens in new tab) that Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak will be speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live event on October 25, and they’ll have “plenty to discuss.”

Gurman didn’t shed any light on what could be discussed by the two Apple execs, but MacRumors (opens in new tab) has suggested that iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura are likely to be key focuses. These operating systems are already locked in for a launch this month, so it would make sense that Federighi and Joswiak would champion Cupertino’s latest software efforts.

So this event won’t be a big Apple product showcase in the same vein as September's iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 launch. But we could glean some interesting tidbits around iPadOS and macOS, such as where Cupertino might take the operating systems next.

And outside of the usual slickly curated Apple livestreams, there’s a good chance the pair of execs could discuss new Apple devices that have been tipped to launch this month. .

As for product launches, we’re still expecting to see the debut of new Macs and iPads . But rather than come as part of a showcase, Apple is currently expected to announce such new devices via a press release.

Our current expectation is that a 10.2-inch iPad (2022) will debut this month, at least one iPad Pro (2022) and a MacBook Pro running a rumored M2 Pro chip , alongside the new tablet and desktop operating systems. With that in mind, read on to see what Apple products we expect to see before October transitions into November.

Rumored Apple October releases: New iPads

We could see as many as three new iPads from Apple this October, with a heavy emphasis on the high-end iPad Pro. The iPad Pro is tipped to come in two screen sizes : the iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad Pro 11-inch. Australian customers were even able to preorder the 11-inch (4th gen) tablet from retailer Optus for a brief moment, so it seems very likely that a new 11-inch iPad Pro is coming soon.

There have been some rumored design changes for the next-gen iPad Pro, including a glass back for wireless charging, but otherwise it is expected to be a largely iterative update.

The rumored changes for the iPad 2022 are a bit more substantial, with Apple tipped to remove the headphone jack and add a camera island with flash, possibly even ditching the lightning port for a USB-C input.

Still, without major performance upgrades, customers may struggle to find a reason to upgrade to the new iPad. Especially since the device is suggested to run on an A14 Bionic chip rather than the A15 Bionic chip on the iPad mini and the M1 chipset found on the iPad Air (2022) and iPad Pro (2021) .

MacBook Pro M2 Pros rumored for October

We are anticipating that Apple will update the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro with what could be M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets; essentially the M2 editions of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips we saw last year.

Aside from that though, these laptops aren’t expected to be significantly different from their predecessors. So for those debating on whether to wait to buy a MacBook or not, unless you need top-of-the-line performance or want to truly future-proof your laptop, you can probably take advantage of our best MacBook deals at any point.