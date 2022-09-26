Amazon Prime Early Access Sale confirmed for October 11-12 — what you need to know

We’ve heard the rumors, and seen the leaks, but now Amazon has made it official. A two-day fall sales event is happening, with the Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) taking place between October 11 and 12. It’s essentially Prime Day 2 in everything but name, from the sounds of things.

The sale is set to take place in 15 countries around the world, including the U.S., U.K. and Canada. In the U.S. the sale will kick off at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT) on Tuesday October 11, while the U.K.’s sale will begin at 12 a.m. BST. It looks like both sales will be running through to 11:59 p.m. PT on October 12.

Beyond the name it looks like very little has changed since Prime Day. The discounts offered in the event are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with the retailer promising a wealth of deals on various products from companies like Lego, KitchenAid, Samsung, Shark, Nespresso and others. The announcement even claims that select products from Tefal, Elemis and Braun will hit their lowest prices of the year, on Amazon at least.

We’ve been hearing rumors about a second Prime Day sale for a while now, which posited to be Amazon’s way of kicking off the Black Friday sales season. That did happen back in 2020, when Prime Day itself suffered some serious delays thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. So instead of happening in July, as is usually the case, the event kicked off on October 13.

Things went back to normal in 2021 and 2022, but ever since June we’ve been hearing rumors that Amazon might double up with a second Prime Day sale in the fall. Then last week the retailer seemingly leaked the news itself, with details of Prime Early Access showing up in a terms and conditions page .

If you’re not a Prime member already, now might be the time to sign up, especially with the Black Friday and holiday shopping seasons on the horizon. Amazon itself notes that Prime Early Access is roughly six weeks before Black Friday, so the number of deals is only going to increase from here on.

It is possible to get yourself a free Prime membership, with regular shopping getting 30 days and students getting six whole months. After that term is over you'll have to pay up to join, with prices currently sitting at $15 a month or $140 for the whole year.

If you don’t have a membership, then Prime Early Access deals will be out of your reach. Other Prime membership perks include unlimited free two-day shipping, free same-day delivery at certain ZIP codes, access to the Prime Video and Prime Music catalogue, free Amazon Fresh deliveries worth over $35, exclusive discounts and deals, plus so much more: it’s not just about Prime Day.

We’ll be rounding up all the best Amazon deals that appear during the Prime Early Access Sale, as well as other big discounts that become available in the interim. That includes alternative sales from other major retailers, who regularly host their own competing sales around Prime Day.

So be sure to check our deals coverage to see what sort of money-saving discounts are on offer.

Shop today's best Amazon sales