AirPods Max battery drain investigated — here’s the results

The lack of a power button on the Apple AirPods Max has left many wondering how exactly these noise-cancelling headphones handle battery usage when not in use.

Testing by MacRumors provides at least a little extra clarity. While you can enter an ultra-low power mode by placing the AirPods Max into their Smart Case — or by hacking the AirPods Max with fridge magnets — leaving them untouched outside the case will only drain a battery at a slightly faster rate.

MacRumors’ test found that the AirPods Max used up 3% of the battery over a 4-hour period when left idle and outside of the case. By comparison, they lost 1% over the same 4 hours while inside the case. That’s really not much of a practical difference at all — it’s equivalent to less than half an hour of listening time, with noise cancellation and Spatial Audio both switched on.

What’s more, outside of the case, the AirPods Max were constantly maintaining an active Bluetooth connection to an iPhone. When placed inside the Smart Case, the resulting entry into low power mode switches off the connection. While re-pairing with an iPhone shouldn’t take long — fast reconnects are why the AirPods Max only enter low power mode instead of turning off entirely in the first place — it does show how you can leave everything switched on and only barely see a greater impact on battery life from doing so.

The MacRumors report ends by wondering if there’s a separate ‘sleep’ mode that kicks in when the AirPods Max are left alone and outside the case, as well as how long the inactivity period is before this sleep mode activates.

Such a mode would help explain how the AirPods Max only sip their battery when maintaining an active Bluetooth connection for several hours, though it’s strange that Apple wouldn’t mention a sleep mode itself when the low power mode is toted as a key benefit of the Smart Case. This accessory is bundled with every pair of AirPods Max so it’s not like Apple desperately needs to create an incentive to go out and buy one.

If this all sounds too complicated and you’d rather just have a pair of noise-cancelling headphones with a power button — and without the AirPods Max’s $549 price tag — check out our list of the best wireless headphones.