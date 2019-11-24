Amazing MacBook Black Friday deal: MacBook Air hits lowest price ever

We generally don't recommend laptops that are a few years old, but the 2017 MacBook Air is a special case. For a limited time, it's on sale and one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen this month.

Today only, Amazon has the Apple MacBook Air (2017) on sale for $679. That's $30 cheaper than it was on Amazon Prime Day and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $679 @ Amazon

Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now at an all-time price low. View Deal

This MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch, 1440 x 900 resolution display and is powered by a 5th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU. Those are some dated specs, but they'll do just fine for people who want a laptop for simple tasks like sending emails, watching videos, or browsing the web. (We've been rocking the older 11-inch MacBook Air at home and Apple's tiny machine still runs like new).

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the MacBook Air and praised it for its long 10+ hour battery life and comfortable (and reliable) keyboard. However, keep in mind that the screen doesn't hold up to today's standards, something to keep in mind if you stream lots of videos.