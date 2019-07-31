Act Fast: 24-Hour PC Gaming Sale at Amazon

Being a gamer has never been cheap. Fortunately, Amazon is trying to make PC gaming a little more affordable with its 1-day sale.

Currently, Amazon is taking up to 35% off select gaming accessories, laptops, and desktops. The sale mainly includes devices by HP and Redragon with prices starting at $14.49 for a Redragon gaming mouse and $579 for a GTX 1060-powered HP Pavilion desktop.

Moreover, all of the laptops and desktops in the sale are renewed. However, they're all certified to look and run like new. They're also backed by a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Shop the entire PC gaming/accessories sale at Amazon

HP Omen 15: was $1,099 now $749.99 @ Amazon

This Omen 15 packs the perfect hardware for casual gamers. It's powered by a 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 128GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. It's $350 off. View Deal

Redragon Mech Keyboard + Mouse: was $62 now $47 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the Redragon K582 Mechanical Keyboard and the Redragon M711 Cobra wired gaming mouse. The keyboard is fully programmable and features RGB backlighting. The mouse's DPI settings can be adjusted from 100 to 10,000. View Deal

HP Omen 17: was $1,169 now $1,049.99 @ Amazon

In addition to sporting a 17-inch 144Hz G-Sync LCD, this Omen configuration also boasts a 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 128GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 GPU. It's $120 off. View Deal

HP Omen 880: was $1,099 now $859.99 @ Amazon

The Omen 880 provides premium gaming hardware at a price that won't leave you broke. It features AMD's value-driven 3GHz AMD Ryzen R7 1700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 256GB SSD and a GTX 1070 graphics card. View Deal

Amazon's 1-day sale ends tonight at midnight.