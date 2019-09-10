Act Fast: 12.9-inch iPad Pro Now at Its Lowest Price Ever

Apple's big day has arrived and plenty of rumors indicate Apple's "one more thing" could be a new 10.2-inch iPad. Other analysts predict we could see refreshed iPad Pro tablets. As a result of the rumors, retailers are offering some meaty price cuts on Apple's premium tablets.

Currently, you can get the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (64GB) for $674 at Walmart. That's $125 off and just $25 shy of it's all-time price low. If you want the same power with a larger screen, Amazon has the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (64GB) on sale for $849.99. Add it to your cart and Amazon will take an extra $50 off for a final price of $799. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for the 12.9-inch model.

Apple iPad Pro 11": was $799 now $674 @ Walmart

The 11-inch iPad Pro rocks Apple's A12X Bionic processor, which delivers top-of-the-line performance. If Apple's traditional tablets don't offer enough power for you, this tablet will. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9": was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro packs the same CPU as the 11-inch iPad Pro, but offers a larger screen. It's currently $200 off, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this tablet. View Deal

Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros use the Apple's A12X Bionic processor. Sister site LaptopMag tested the CPU and found it can run circles around certain Core i7-powered laptops, such as the Surface Pro 6 and previous-gen XPS 13.

The results aren't too surprising given that Apple's current-gen CPU packs four performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. There's also a GPU that delivers twice the graphics performance as Apple's older A10X processor.

Pretty much every iPad Pro configuration is on sale right now. For the ultimate in savings, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1TB) is now $1,349.99 ($399 off). It too is at an all-time price low.

If you want to use your new iPad Pro as a laptop, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $169.99 and $189.99, respectively.