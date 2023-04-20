Acer Swift X16 challenges MacBook Pro with 3K OLED display and RTX 4050 GPU

It looks like we’re entering an era of truly powerful slim laptops that offer a strong Windows 11 alternative to the latest MacBook Pro models. Case in point, meet the new Acer Swift X16.

Building upon its 2022 predecessor, the new Swift X16 sports a more refined design and now weighs in at 4.1 pounds (1.9kg) with a thickness of 0.7 inches (17.9mm). It’s a tad heavier than its predecessor, which weighed in at 3.9 pounds, but it makes up for this in the form of new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics and an OLED display.

By comparison, the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M2 Pro weights 4.7 pounds.

The RTX 4050 GPU should make the new X16 better equipped for handling games and other graphically-demanding tasks compared to the older model, which came with an Intel Arc GPU. Add in a 16-inch 3.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and you’re looking at a major display upgrade over the 60Hz LCD panel on the previous model.

(Image credit: Acer)

Other key specs include access to AMD Ryzen processors, topping out at the Ryzen 9 7940H, as well as 16GB of DDR5 RAM and storage that tops out at 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD space. There’s also a 76Wh battery and a strong selection of ports, including two USB-C and a microSD card reader, with HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for good measure.

On top of this, people who eschew one of our best wireless mice will appreciate the Swift X16 having the largest trackpad on any Acer laptop, and one that offers 33% more scrolling space than the older X16.

All in all, the Acer Swift X16 looks like a potential Windows rival to the MacBook Pro 16-inch, and the rather impressive Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra . We’d have to see the OLED display in action and see how the specs play out in real-world performance. But at a starting price of $1,249, the Swift X16 easily undercuts the $1,999 MacBook Pro 14-inch and the $2,199 Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

If you’re looking for a powerful laptop that can handle almost anything for a reasonable price, then the Acer Swift X16 should be on your radar. Keep an eye on Tom’s Guide as we’ll aim to get this laptop tested and reviewed ASAP.