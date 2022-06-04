9 best free movies on Amazon Prime Video in June 2022

You don’t need an Amazon Prime Video subscription to get access to hundreds of excellent movies. In fact, Amazon Prime's streaming service actually offers plenty of must-watch flicks for free via its recently rebranded FreeVee platform (the service was formerly known as IMDb TV).

Accessing this streaming service doesn’t cost a penny, and aside from having to watch some brief advertisements, its library of movies and shows is available to without any strings. So, if you don’t want to sign up to one of the best streaming services and pay a monthly fee but still want access to a library of brilliant movies, then FreeVee is exactly what you’ve been looking for.

There are an awful lot of free movies on FreeVee, and being completely honest not all the films offered are worth your time. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of the best free movies on FreeVee via Amazon Prime, to ensure you’ve always got something worthwhile to watch.

Logan

Logan sees Hugh Jackman dons the iconic Wolverine claws for the last time, and what a fitting send-off for the rage-fueled comic book hero. Logan isn't just the best film in the long-running X-Men franchise, but one of the greatest superhero films ever made.

The film follows a weathered Wolverine as he attempts to protect a young mutant and a rapidly deteriorating Charles Xavier from a sinister militant group known as the Reavers. Inspired by the "Old Man Logan" comic storyline, and thoroughly earning its R-rating, Logan is gritty, thrilling and surprisingly poignant.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Zero Dark Thirty

This gripping thriller chronicles the decade-long international manhunt for Osama bin Laden, the leader of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda who took responsibility for the September 11 attacks. It’s a powerful story based on true events that shook the world.

The film centers on a CIA analyst named Maya Harris (Jessica Chastain) who develops a borderline obsession with finding the terrorist and bringing him to justice. The film was nominated for multiple Academy Awards and earned Chastain a Golden Globe for her performance. Tightly crafted, and remarkably zippy for a film that runs more than 150 minutes in length, Zero Dark Thirty will have you engaged from start to finish.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Shrek

Much more than an internet meme, Shrek is an outrageous animated movie with an all-star voice cast including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and John Lithgow. Set in a fairytale world, Shrek sees the eponymous ogre set out on a heroic quest to recuse a princess from a tall tower guarded by a fire-breathing dragon.

Now more than 20 years old, Shrek has stood the test of time because of its sharp-writing, loveable characters and goofy sense of humor. Even better, its beloved sequel, Shrek 2 (opens in new tab), is also available to watch for free on Amazon Prime Video, and it’s considered by many to be even better than its predecessor.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Knives Out

In the wake of the internet's strong reaction to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson stepped back from blockbuster filmmaking to make the slightly smaller scale Knives Out, a homage to classic murder mystery stories.

Like all the best whodunits, Knives Out is set in a grand stately home inhabited by an eclectic cast of eccentric characters who all have a motive for the crime. Daniel Craig plays the detective trying to unravel exactly who murdered wealth novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) and seeing as just about his entire family has a motive, figuring out the guilty party will be no easy task.

Netflix paid almost $500 million for the rights to two sequels, with Knives Out 2 filmed last summer and set for release later this year. See what all the hype is about by watching the first Knives Out for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Deadpool

In 2016, after years of fan pleading and some suspiciously leaked test footage, Deadpool finally got his own film — and it was more than worth the wait.

Ryan Reynolds effortlessly transforms into The Merc with a Mouth in this outrageously crass superhero movie. If you're unfamiliar with the potty-mouthed anti-hero, Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson, is a wisecracking gun-for-hire that constantly breaks the fourth wall. In this first feature film, he's seeking revenge on the scientist responsible for giving him mutant abilities and disfiguring him in the process.

The 2018 sequel, Deadpool 2 (opens in new tab), is also available to watch via FreeVee and offers a more ambitious story and bigger effects thanks to a sizeable budget increase.

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Prometheus

Perhaps a controversial pick as Prometheus proved to be a divisive film on release in 2012, but this sort of prequel to 1979’s Alien deserves a second appraisal. It’s by no means flawless, and it would be a better film by committing to a single idea, but Prometheus’ visuals are worth the time investment alone.

Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Idris Elba, Charlize Theron and Guy Pearce, Prometheus sees a crew of intrepid astronauts jet off to a distant planet in the hopes of uncovering the origins of man. Upon arrival, they discover a dangerous threat that could cause the extinction of the entire human species. So long as you can excuse some lingering unanswered questions, Prometheus is well worth giving a chance.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

The Invisible Man

A modern-day spin on the classic Universal monster, The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss as a paranoid woman who believes her scientist ex-boyfriend has managed to turn himself invisible and is using that power to stalk and terrorize her.

This science-fiction thriller handles its admittedly rather silly subject matter with a seriousness that only adds to the chilling atmosphere. Moss’ performance further elevates the sense of terror and you’ll quickly find yourself convinced that she’s not going crazy but is in grave danger from a force that she can’t even see. Building to a shocking climax, The Invisible Man is gripping from start to finish.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Wind River

This slow-burn thriller reunites Avengers co-stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as an unlikely pair working together to solve a murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.

Critics praised this film for just about everything from its smart writing to its strong performance, not to mention its gorgeous cinematography that really captures the modern-day American frontier. This is one thriller that will quickly get its hooks into you and comes from the mind of Taylor Sheridan who also wrote fantastic suspense-filled flicks Sicario and Hell or High Water.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Punch-Drunk Love

If you ever wanted definitive proof that Adam Sandler has some serious acting chops, then look no further than Punch-Drunk Love. Sandler may be infamous for comedy films of fairly dubious quality, but when he’s switched on he’s a serious force.

In Punch-Drunk Love, Sandler plays Barry Egan a lonely entrepreneur with social anxiety and some serious anger issues. His life is turned upside down when he meets Lena (Emily Watson) one of his sister’s co-workers and quickly falls for her. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, this comedy-drama blends a quirky narrative with some oddly touching moments.

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

