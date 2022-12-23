7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)

As the holiday season hits high gear, give yourself a little “me time” to watch the new shows and movies this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount Plus and other streaming services.

Two big, very different movies lead the lineup. This weekend ushers in the highly-anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , the second installment of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery franchise. Daniel Craig reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is also inhabiting a familiar role from decades past, that of pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick . The sequel features incredible action that will fulfill your need for speed.

On the TV side, Emily in Paris season 3 returns with more fashion, frolicking and flirting. As I write in my Emily in Paris season 3 review, “the storytelling improves by giving the rest of the ensemble beyond Lily Collins more to do.”

Jack Ryan season 3 is back after three long years on hiatus, while The Witcher: Blood Origin expands that universe even more.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

In this era ruled by IP, isn’t it delightful that one of the year’s most high-profile franchises is an original murder-mystery inspired by Agatha Christie’s work? Glass Onion is the next installment of the Knives Out film series, following the 2019 surprise hit. And according to TG senior editor Henry T. Casey, it’s “a charming and rewatchable whodunnit."

Daniel Craig is the only returning cast member, reprising his role as master detective Benoit Blanc. He’s invited to a sun-drenched island by an eccentric billionaire (Ed Norton) to take part in a murder mystery game, along with characters played by Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista and others. But when someone is really killed, Blanc is called upon once again to solve the case.

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Plus)

I didn't know I felt the need for speed again, but Top Gun: Maverick made me realize what I’d been missing. Before release, Maverick felt like a sequel nobody asked for, but it proved to be a blast, the kind of old-school, crowd-pleasing action film that is missing among the wave of CGI-heavy superhero flicks.

Tom Cruise puts every last ounce of his daredevil personality into this sequel. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is an ace test pilot who still likes to make trouble for his superiors. His former rival, Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer) assigns him to train an elite group of Top Gun grads to carry out a dangerous mission. The group includes Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), who happens to be the son of Maverick's late friend Goose.

Emily in Paris season 3 (Netflix)

The fizzy, fluffy rom-com returns with more romantic and work dilemmas for the titular Emily, played by Lilly Collins. She may be a little more settled in Paris (with a slightly better grasp on the French language), but season 3 brings new complications into her life. For one, she’s two-timing her bosses — still working at Savoir for Madeline (Kate Walsh), while also jumping on board the new firm started by Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

And she’s still caught up in a love triangle between hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and dashing British boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Emily will have some difficult decisions to make. And of course, ludicrous fashions to wear.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 3 (Prime Video)

Prime Video continues to cement its reputation for providing Dad Entertainment, as the home of Reacher, Without Remorse, The Tomorrow War and The Terminal List. Before these titles were a twinkle in the likes of Chris Pratt’s eye, Jack Ryan was thrilling dads the world over.

If you’ve forgotten this series existed, you can be forgiven since it’s been over three years since the second season was released. The titular CIA spy, played by John Krasinski, becomes embroiled in a conspiracy that forces him to run from the agency. As a fugitive, he’ll have to prevent nuclear war all on his own.

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix)

As previously mentioned, IP is everything these days and The Witcher has become one of the most valuable titles owned by Netflix. The OG series is a reliable hit, an animated film was well-received last year, another one was ordered and now comes this live-action prequel.

Set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, Blood Origin unveils the untold story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher. It happens during the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of elves, monsters and men merged into one. Michelle Yeoh, a probable Oscar nominee for the wonderful Everything Everywhere All at Once, shows off her action skills again as a nomadic sword elf.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

In 1999, The Best Man proved that there was a significant audience for funny, engaging movies about Black people. The hit was followed by the 2013 sequel The Best Man Holiday. Now, a limited series continuation wraps up the story of Harper (Taye Diggs), Candy (Regina Hall), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Jordan (Nia Long), Lance (Morris Chestnut), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan) and Murch (Harold Perrineau).

Longtime bachelor Quentin is finally tying the knot, so the friends are gathering for the occasion. Meanwhile, Harper’s book Unfinished Business is getting made into a movie, which may cause as much drama as it did when first published.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (Netflix)

Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel, which tells the story of a precocious little gir with magical powers, has been adapted into a 1996 film (directed by Danny DeVito) and a stage musical that went on to win Tony and Olivier Awards. The latter is adapted into a movie musical, featuring most of the songs and new closing number.

Matilda (Alisa Weird) has a sharp mind, a vivid imagination and the world’s worst parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough). With the encouragement of teacher Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda begins to come up with her own fantastical stories. But her school’s tyrannical headmistress Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson) is determined to wipe out any and all creativity and fun.

What else to watch this weekend

Alice in Borderland season 2 (Netflix)

The deadly games continue in the Japanese sci-fi thriller.

Letterkenny season 11 (Hulu)

A wave of influencers disrupts the residents of the small Canadian town.

