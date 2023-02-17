7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple and Paramount Plus (Feb. 16-18)

Finding something to watch this weekend is a cinch, when so many new shows and movies are being released by Netflix , Apple TV Plus , Paramount Plus , Amazon Prime Video and more streaming services.

This weekend, boldly go to the final frontier once again with Star Trek: Picard season 3 , which brings back almost all of Jean-Luc’s crew from The Next Generation. Worf! Dr. Crusher! Geordi La Forge! They’re reunited, and it feels so good.

Also streaming this weekend is Carnival Row season 2 , which wraps up the neo-noir fantasy series. Several new shows are premiering, including the surrealistic sci-fi dramedy Hello Tomorrow!, sexy caper The Company You Keep and workplace sitcom Animal Control. And reality TV fans can indulge in the dating competition Perfect Match, which gathers together cast members from Netflix hits Love Is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle and more.

On the movie side, Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan headline Sharper (one of the top new movies to watch online this week ), a psychological thriller about con artists and their wealthy dupes.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 (Paramount Plus)

For its third and final season, Star Trek: Picard becomes what it should’ve been from the start — an unabashed, out-and-out revival of Next Generation. Any pretense of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) embarking on new adventures with a new crew is done and dusted.

Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis had already reprised their roles as Will Riker and Deanna Troi. Now, the reunion is adding more of the old crew, including Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Michael Dorn as Worf and LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge. Even Brent Spiner returns, though Data has died several times by this point. They’re brought together when Dr. Crusher finds herself in danger and calls her old captain (and romantic interest) Picard.

Paramount Plus

Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV Plus)

Billy Crudup takes a break from The Morning Show for a dramedy about a very different kind of workplace — space. In a retro-futuristic world (think The Jetsons), ambitious businessman Jack recruits traveling salesmen to hawk timeshares on the moon.

At first, Jack’s visionary talent and rousing speeches inspire the team. Money starts rolling in. But the bubble soon bursts and Jack’s dream begins to unravel. Emmy winner Crudup may anchor the show, but he’s ably supported by a fantastic cast including Hank Azaria, Jacki Weaver and Alison Pill.

Apple TV Plus

Carnival Row season 2 (Prime Video)

Amazon double, no, triple-downed on finding a big fantasy series by investing in The Lord of the Rings, The Wheel of Time and Carnival Row. The first two were big successes, but the latter is ending after only two seasons.

Season 2 begins with the steampunk society of Burgue on the brink of war between humans and fae. On orders from the new chancellor, the fae are confined to the Carnival Row area. Disgraced police inspector Philo (Orlando Bloom) has lost his job for being half-fae, but is soon drawn into a disturbing murder mystery. The investigation brings him once again into the orbit of his ex-lover, fae agitator Vignette (Cara Delevingne).

Prime Video

Perfect Match (Netflix)

When Netflix decides to conquer a television genre, they do not mess around. A few years back, they dominated in romantic comedies. The service has also mastered reality shows, with offerings like The Circle, Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle.

So, why not mash up all those hits? Perfect Match draws cast members from those various shows in “the ultimate game of love.” Singles like Bartise Bowden, Chloe Veitch, Francesca Farago and Shayne Jansen mingle in a tropical paradise, where they compete to form relationships. The most compatible couples get matchmaking powers, breaking up some people and sending others on dates with new arrivals. Love is not blind here, but truly chaotic.

Netflix (with batch releases on Tuesdays)

The Company You Keep (ABC)

Cons are the name of the game in this new ABC cat-and-mouse romantic drama starring Milo Ventimiglia. Unlike his last series, This Is Us, no tears are likely to be shed — except the ones by his grifter character’s marks.

Con artistry is something of a family business for Charlie, whose mother, father and sister all run schemes to bilk rich people of their money. His fraudulent life gets complicated when he falls for undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). Neither knows what the other actually does, but they’re bound to find out sooner or later. When that happens, kissing and making up might not be enough to save their relationship.

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC (via Fubo (opens in new tab))

Hulu

Animal Control (Fox)

As a workplace sitcom, Animal Control greatly resembles Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Instead of catching criminals, however, these officers are trapping animals. The vibes aren’t too different from Community, since the new series also stars Joel McHale. His character, the sarcastic smart-aleck Frank, will also feel very familiar.

Like those two classic comedies, the lead is surrounded by a bunch of eccentric, but lovable weirdos. Frank’s new partner Fred (Michael Rowland) is a cheerful snowboarding bro, while their boss is the sweet but awkward Emily (Vella Lovell). Stressball dad Amit (Ravi Patel), party girl Victoria (Grace Palmer), uptight office manager Dolores (Kelli Ogmundson) and “hot vet” Dr. Summers (Alvina August) round out the rest of their wacky workplace.

Hulu

Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox

Sharper (Apple TV Plus)

Secrets and lies, the rich and famous — a classic pairing. This A24 film directed by Benjamin Caron (The Crown, Sherlock) draws inspiration from neo-noir thrillers like The Usual Suspects and The Color of Money.

Julianne Moore, John Lithgow and Sebastian Stan star in a twisty-turny story involving billionaires, inheritances, seductions and cons. As one character says in the trailer, “If you’re gonna steal, steal a lot.” Deceptions layer upon double-crosses on top of devious plans; the only truth is that nobody is who they seem.

Apple TV Plus

What else to watch this weekend

Full Swing (Netflix)

A docu-series following professional golfers on and off the course during a season.

Netflix

Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 3 (Hulu)

The final season follows the hip-group as they grapple with money, fame and ego.

Hulu

The Upshaws season 3 (Netflix)

Bennie and Lucretia attempt to get their family back on track.

Netflix

