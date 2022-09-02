7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu (Sept. 2-5)

This Labor Day weekend promises a bounty of new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and all the major streaming services.

This weekend’s lineup is led by the big behemoth that is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The highly-anticipated adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work is a prequel that takes place several millennia before the events of the blockbuster movies. But the action features a few familiar characters, like elves Galadriel and Elrond.

Other new series include two thrillers: The Patient starring Steve Carell and involving a serial killer and Devil in Ohio starring Emily Deschanel and involving a cult.

For a dose of laughter, the satirical movie Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul sends up megachurch culture while Rick and Morty season 6 sees Rick grappling with not being the smartest person in every universe.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Jeff Bezos reportedly demanded his own Game of Thrones; now, he’s got it. After years of development, hundreds of millions of dollars and a lot of hand-wringing by J.R.R. Tolkien fans, Amazon’s Lord of the Ring series finally makes its debut. And all of that time and money, at least, has apparently been put to good use as the show is appropriately epic. As my colleague Henry T. Casey writes in his The Rings of Power review , “it feels like a Lord of the Rings movie that comes free with your Amazon Prime membership.”

The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before either of Peter Jackson’s film trilogies — before any of the havoc-causing rings were even created. The elves and men have defeated an evil lord, but a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) has concerns that a new threat may be rising. Meanwhile, a not-a-hobbit Harfoot named Nori (Markella Kavenagh) gets involved with a mysterious stranger (Daniel Weyman) with an important role in future events.

The Patient (FX on Hulu)

Since leaving The Office in 2011, Steve Carell has toggled between comedy and drama (and projects somewhere in between). The Patient sees his pendulum swing to the latter, as he plays a therapist held captive by a patient with an unusual demand — curb his homicidal urges. In order to survive, Alan must probe into Sam’s (Domhnall Gleeson) disturbed mind and stop him from killing again, as undoubtedly he would be the next victim. The high-stakes therapy sessions are thwarted by Sam’s refusal to discuss critical topics, like his relationship with mother Candace (Linda Emond).

As a result of the unusual and dangerous arrangement, Alan begins to have flashbacks of his own former therapist (David Alan Grier), which leads him to grapple with repressed issues like the death of his wife Beth (Laura Niemi) and estrangement from son Ezra (Andrew Leeds).

Devil in Ohio (Netflix)

Over 12 seasons on Bones, Emily Deschanel solved many crimes as a forensic anthropologist. But she’s wading into much creepier, more dangerous territory on the limited series Devil in Ohio. The thriller is based on Daria Polatin’s novel, which is itself inspired by true events involving a cult.

Psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis is called upon to help a mysterious young woman named Mae (Madeleine Arthur), who has seemingly escaped a cult. Suzanne shelters Mae in her own home, where she’s cautiously welcomed by husband (Sam Jaeger) and daughter (Xaria Dotson). Meanwhile, Detective Lopez (Gerardo Celasco) finds more disturbing clues as he digs into what happened to Mae. Soon, it becomes clear that there’s more to Mae than any of them suspected — and her presence in Suzanne’s home may tear her life apart.

Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul (Peacock)

Bless your heart. It’s the most scathing of Southern put-downs and one that can be lobbed at the protagonists of this mockumentary film at every moment. Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) is the formerly proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch whose husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), has fallen from grace due to a scandal.

Now, they’re trying to pull a comeback, with a documentary crew chronicling their effort to rebuild their church. While the not-so-good reverend is the showman, Trinitie is the brains behind their operation. But her plans may fall apart when a new megachurch is opened by a husband-and-wife co-pastors.

Rick and Morty season 6 (Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty’s special sauce of Irreverent humor, sci-fi action and genuine emotional connections has drawn a multitude of fans. Going into its sixth season, the show will continue to lean on its strengths as it deepens and expands the back stories of the characters.

Evil Rick has blown up the Citadel and destroyed the Central Finite Curve, which means Rick may not be the smartest person in the multiverse. In fact, Evil Rick is heading toward one reality where that isn’t the case, and worse, Rick C-137 may not be able to find and stop his other self from causing even more chaos.

Love in the Villa (Netflix)

Girl meets boy, girl and boy hate each other at first, yet somehow they fall in love. It’s a tale as old as time and one that has powered many a romantic comedy. Yet, as generic as the plot is, it can still work if the players have chemistry. And in Love in the Villa, Kat Graham and Tom Hopper may be appealing enough to overcome all the clichés.

Julie is a school teacher obsessed with Romeo and Juliet. She plans a romantic trip to Verona, Italy — only for her boyfriend to dump her right before departure. Julie goes anyway, but when she arrives at her vacation rental, it’s already inhabited by a snooty British wine importer named Charlie. They begin a war over the rental, but soon, their irritating pranks transform into real romantic feelings.

I Came By (Netflix)

Eating the rich can have dire consequences, as shown in this grim thriller. An aimless, jobless, disaffected young graffiti artist named Toby (1917’s George MacKay) breaks into people’s homes to tag his signature phrase: “I came by.” His next target is a wealthy former judge (Downon Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville). When he enters the judge’s home, he sees a light underneath a door in the basement. And you just know no good can come of seeing what’s behind the door.

Later, Toby has disappeared, which concerns his mother (Kelly Macdonald). When she embarks on a mission to find him, it leads her the judge — and into danger herself.

