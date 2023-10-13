7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple and more (Oct. 13-15)

Halloween is just around the corner, so this weekend’s new movies and TV shows provide plenty of thrills and chills. Prepare for fright nights on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services.

Spooky season is evident in this weekend's lineup, with the premieres of Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher and the TV adaptation of Goosebumps. Edgar Allan Poe and R.L. Stine are masters of the horror genre, so you may want to keep the lights on while viewing.

For other kinds of fare, Lessons in Chemistry brings the '50s-era feminist novel to the screen, while the Frasier revival brings back Kelsey Grammer as the pompous psychiatrist.

On the movies side, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One hits premium video on demand. Here's our complete guide to what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Mike Flanagan has delivered a handful of spine-tingling tales to Netflix: The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and the Midnight Club. His fifth and final outing for the streamer is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, once again relying on his stable of usual suspects to fill out the cast.

The miniseries follows siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher in several timelines, played by Bruce Greenwood, Zach Gilford, Mary McDonnell and Willa Fitzgerald. As elders, they are the fictionalized version of the real-life Sacklers — ruthless owners of a pharmaceuticals company that profited off an opioid that has caused many deaths. Pursued by investigators for decades, they’ve managed to evade prosecution. But when Roderick’s six children begin dying, the Ushers find control over their empire slipping.

Streaming now on Netflix

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV Plus)

The bestselling debut novel by Bonnie Garmus was a hot pick among book clubs across the country and a trending title on BookTok. Now, it’s coming to the screen, with Brie Larson playing protagonist Elizabeth Zott, a female chemist in the 1950s who encounters sexism and misogyny while pursuing her career.

When she’s fired from the lab, she stumbles into a job hosting a cooking show on local TV. But Elizabeth breaks from stereotype, choosing to teach her audience of underestimated housewives the science behind the recipes. Her approach soon sets off a cultural debate about gender roles.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Frasier (Paramount Plus)

Nearly 20 years has passed since Frasier left the air, but the character and the show pick right back up as if two decades is a mere commercial interruption. The revival series finds Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) returning to Boston. As you may recall, he was first introduced as a patron of Cheers.

Now, he’s older and somewhat wiser, ready to face new challenges, forge new relationships and fulfill an old dream or two. And just as he struggled to reconnect with his father when he moved to Seattle, Frasier experiences the same thing with his own son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Be sure to check out our review of Frasier, too.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

Goosebumps (Disney Plus and Hulu)

R.L. Stine’s books have been scaring kids and teens for decades, but none have been so iconic as the Goosebumps anthology. It’s one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages. This TV adaptation draws from five of the books: Say Cheese and Die!,” “The Haunted Mask,” “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom,” “Go Eat Worms!” and “Night of the Living Dummy.” The spooky mysteries feature Justin Long and Rachael Harris, alongside fresh-faced newcomers as a group of teens in a haunted house who uncover secrets from their parents’ pasts.

Streaming now on Disney Plus and Hulu

Rick and Morty season 7 (Adult Swim)

Like Solar Opposites, Rick and Morty has severed ties with co-creator/voice star Justin Roiland due to domestic abuse allegations. But Adult Swim chose to move forward with the popular animated comedy with the other co-creator, Dan Harmon, still on board. However, they’re keeping secret who will be voicing the main characters, Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith. Whoever the two actors are, Rick and Morty look to continue their interdimensional adventures. Rick is bent on tracking down his multiverse counterpart who killed wife Diane — but he’s also making his famous spaghetti. Morty, of course, is ready to chow down.

Premieres Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. on Cartoon Network (via Sling or Fubo )

Movie Premieres

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (PVOD)

Tom Cruise puts his body on the line again in the latest stunt-filled Mission: Impossible extravaganza. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him free-fall from the space station just to capture a jaw-dropping scene. The latest installment poses a new mission to super spy Ethan Hunt — to track down and disable a rogue AI called the Entity. If it falls into the wrong hands, the Entity could destroy the world.

Fortunately, Ethan and team — Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) — are on the case. But they’ll have to overcome formidable foes, including a powerful terrorist (Esai Morales) and a French assassin (Pom Klementieff). Complicating matters even more is a familiar face from Ethan’s past, his former boss Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny).

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

The Burial (Prime Video)

Jamie Foxx appears to be in fine form in this legal drama based on a true story. Willie E. Gary is a charismatic, smooth-talking attorney who views litigation as war — and he’s ready to go nuclear on his opponents in court. Willie is hired by bankrupt funeral home owner Jeremiah O'Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones) to sue a rival over a handshake deal gone wrong. While the suits on the other side of the table view Willie as a “clown,” he hasn’t lost a case yet and they’re in for quite a surprise.

Streaming now on Prime Video