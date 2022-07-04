7 Netflix movies and shows to watch before they leave in July 2022

More movies and shows are leaving Netflix in the month of July 2022. Fortunately, there’s still time to watch them!

The even better news is that many of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows remain, while titles that are new on Netflix will constantly drop throughout the month. Netflix is constantly adding and subtracting stuff, though movies tend to cycle in and out more than shows. We're not sure if any of these departures will push you to cancel Netflix , but their absence will surely be frustrating to some.

With our recommendations, you'll have a better chance of making the most of your Netflix subscription this month. The list of departing movies and shows has something for everyone, whether you're in the mood for a workplace comedy, a coming-of-age teen flick or an ultra-violent Tarantino joint.

Here's what to watch before they leave Netflix in July 2022. Plus, check out our guide on new movies and shows to watch this weekend and our picks for what to watch in July across all the best streaming services .

The best Netflix movies leaving in July 2022

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 21

The third show in Dick Wolf’s hit Chicago franchise follows ER doctors and nurses at the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. During their shifts, and after work at Molly’s bar, they frequently run into the firefighters and police officers of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D..

Through five seasons, the staff works to save the lives of their patients suffering from injuries and illnesses sustained in everything from an ordinary car accident to sexual assault to a mass movie theater shooting. And like every other medical drama that’s ever aired, the hospital sees a lot of romance, like the one that simmers between Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and pediatrician Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto). Chicago Med just aired its seventh season on NBC and will be back in September for season 8, so catch up on the first five seasons on Netflix while you can. – Kelly Woo

Django Unchained

Leaving July 23

Quentin Tarantino's version of reality, as we've so often seen, is just that: his own. So it makes sense that the auteur would come up with a revisionist take on pre-Civil War race relations. Here, a German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz, still glowing post-Inglourious Basterds) has forced a slave named Django (Jamie Foxx) to help him on a mission.

That brings them to the plantation owned by the devious Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio), who just so happens to have Django's wife Broomhilda von Shaft (Kerry Washington) enslaved. Then, audiences are treated to your standard Tarantino revenge antics, filled with undercover work, betrayal, guns and fire. – Henry T. Casey

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Leaving July 31

Netflix is finally losing Liz Lemon's adventures, and ironically, it's happening right as the streaming service seems to be turning into Kabletown (its new reality TV show Snowflake Mountain looks exactly like a series that Jack Donaghy would pitch). So, if you don't have Peacock (the new exclusive streaming home for the series), now is the perfect time to watch your favorite episodes.

“Anna Howard Shaw Day” (S4E13) is an utter classic, where we learn how Liz tries to reclaim Valentine's Day. We're also going to need to watch "Sandwich Day," (S2E14) because it's one of the most relatable moments for Liz Lemon as she tries to have it all. We also need to see Jon Hamm as Dr. Drew Baird in "The Bubble" (S3E15). Whatever you do, just don't forget to watch any 30 Rock on Netflix this month. – HTC

The Edge of Seventeen

Leaving July 31

Hailee Steinfeld has come a long way since she broke out as a 13-year-old on True Grit. Now 25, she’s one of Hollywood’s go-to young actresses, starring in the unseen gem Dickinson and taking up the Hawkeye bow and arrow. In between, she gave one of her best performances in the coming-of-age dramedy The Edge of Seventeen.

She plays high school junior Nadine Franklin, a bit of an outcast compared to her popular older brother Darian (Blake Jenner). When Nadine walks in on Darian hooking up with her best friend Krista (Haley Lu Richardson), she has a total meltdown. She also acts out by sexting her crush (Alexander Calvert), resulting in an embarrassing and distressing encounter. Alienated from everyone, she turns to teacher Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson) for emotional support. – KW

Little Women

Leaving July 31

Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel has gotten seven film adaptations, the most recent of which was released in 2018. Before that, the 1994 version was perhaps the most famous as its cast included some of Hollywood’s then-most promising young stars, including Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, Kirsten Dunst and Claire Danes.

The film, directed by Gillian Armstrong, is fairly faithful to Alcott’s coming-of-age tale about four sisters growing up in Concord, Massachusetts in the Civil War era. Bold, outspoken Jo March (Ryder) pens plays for them to act, eldest Meg (Trini Alvarado) tries to maintain order, sweet Beth (Danes) goes on charitable visits, and spoiled Amy (Dunst, then Samantha Mathis) dreams of becoming a lady. The arrival of new neighbor Teddy (Bale) changes their lives. – KW

My Girl

Leaving July 31

Nothing knows how to bring the ugly-cry tears like a coming of age movie, especially one centered around a life full of tragedy. But let's try and enjoy the adorable moments that Vada Sultenfuss (Anna Chlumsky) gets to enjoy with her crush on her teacher Mr. Bixler (Griffin Dunne) and her best friend Thomas (Macaulay Culkin).

Because, let's be honest, Vada lives a dour life around those edges. Her father Harry (Dan Ackroyd) runs a funeral service out of their home, and her mother passed away while giving birth to Vada. Through grief and disappointment, Vada matures far more than a pre-teen should have to. An emotional whirlwind, My Girl is filled with highs and lows, and it's best watched with that expectation in mind. – HTC

You've Got Mail

Leaving July 31

The king and queen of romantic comedies paired up for the third time in 1998’s You’ve Got Mail, following Joe Versus the Volcano (1990) and Sleepless in Seattle (1993). Directed by the late, great Nora Ephron, it’s part reboot and part continuation of 1940’s Shop Around the Corner, which features two people falling in love through anonymous letters. You’ve Got Mail has the same plot, but updates it for the era by turning the letters into emails sent via AOL (the title reflects the service’s audible announcement of new messages).

Kathleen Kennedy is a bookstore owner who unwittingly falls for Joe Fox, whose family owns a chain of mega bookstores. When he opens a new location near her shop, which threatens to shut it down, Kathleen and Joe find themselves at odds. Without knowing the other’s identity, they continue to email each other for support. When the truth eventually comes out, will their bond be able to survive? – KW

Everything leaving Netflix in July 2022

Leaving 7/1/22

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Leaving 7/6/22

Brick Mansions

Leaving 7/7/22

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Leaving 7/11/22

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Leaving 7/14/22

The Brave

Leaving 7/15/22

Radium Girls

Leaving 7/19/22

Annabelle: Creation

Leaving 7/21/22

Leaving 7/23/22

Leaving 7/25/22

Banana Split