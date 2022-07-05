7 best new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video (July 4-9)

We've found the 7 best new films to watch online as you nurse your holiday weekend hangover. And it all starts with a movie that's dropping over the weekend (and didn't make it into the previous edition of this column) on Prime Video.

Yes, the Lady Gaga-led House of Gucci is finally on one of the best streaming services. A story of ambition, betrayal and fits (both of style and those of outrage), House of Gucci no longer requires a purchase or rental fee. Meanwhile, a Johnny Depp film that may remind you of the actor's best works hits Hulu.

That said, this week is mostly owned by Netflix Original films. A true crime documentary about a creepy and mysterious photo of what appear to be a father and daughter starts things off. Then, we've got a high school tale of a couple that is trying to buck the inevitable trend that cursed many before them. Moving onto college, Netflix also has the latest version of Dangerous Liasons.

Elsewhere on Netflix, a Taiwanese horror movie looks like a winner, and a family-friendly animated film features big names on the high seas. If that's not enough for you, check out our list of the 9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend. And you can fill your calendar with the 17 new movies and shows to watch in July 2022 across all of the top streamers.

House of Gucci (Prime Video)

Say it with us now: "father, son and House of Gucci." The famous line, which turned out to be improvised by Lady Gaga herself, may be all you really know about the film House of Gucci. Fortunately, this film, originally dropped in November 2021 during awards hype season, is finally on a streaming service.

The film sees Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), a woman in awe of the Gucci fashion family, marry into it by wedding Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Her interactions with this family, and her ambition, lead to utter chaos. According to folks we know who have watched the movie, you may think the cast had different ideas of what director Ridley Scott wanted. Gaga goes for the sincere, Jared Leto and Al Pacino veer towards comedy and Driver acts like he's in Succession.

Stream it on Prime Video (opens in new tab) right now (released July 2)

Girl in the Picture (Netflix)

It feels like ages since Netflix revved its true crime engines, and Girl in the Picture looks to be a must-watch for that once over-served audience. The story starts with a very peculiar photo, of what looks like a man and his daughter, where the latter looks completely miserable and on the verge of tears. He doesn't look too stable either.

Trying to figure out who the girl in the photo — Sharon Marshall — was, and where she went, became a very complicated case. It all starts with the man in the image, Franklin Floyd, a fugitive on the run from robbing banks. From Skye Borgman (Abducted in Plain Sight and Dead Asleep).

Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab) tomorrow (July 6)

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (Netflix)

High school romances are seemingly built-to-fail, because college always tends to come-a-knocking and split even the fondest star-crossed lovers apart. Clare (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher), the main characters of Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between, know this. They enter the film with intent to part ways amicably, with one final date.

The film, from the producers of To All The Boys, charts their final date, which finds the two retracing the biggest moments in their relationship. Naturally, this leads to frustration, as Aidan declares he loves Clare, and doesn't want to split up. So, will they actually end high school on good terms?

Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab) tomorrow (Wednesday, July 6)

Dangerous Liaisons (Netflix)

Is there a law that someone has to make a new Dangerous Liasons every decade or two? Yes, for those who love the story from its roots, or the popular film Cruel Intentions, or just haven't heard this tale before, Netflix is bringing this tale back for its younger audience.

This time, the victim at the center is Célène (Paola Locatelli), who may be in a relationship, but still finds herself falling for a hunky surfer named Tristan (Simon Rérolle). And just when things start to go well, as you may have guessed, she learns that not everything is what it appears, as Tristan and the school's Instagram queen Vanessa (Ella Pellegrini) are in cahoots in a malicious game of emotional chess.

Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab) on Friday (July 8)

Minamata (Hulu)

These days, mention of Johnny Depp raises a lot of (often earned) emotions these days. Minimata, his latest film, reportedly (opens in new tab) reminds some why they used to see the actor in a better light. Depp stars as real-life photographer W. Eugene Smith, who was famous for photographic essays published in Life magazine.

Later in his life, Smith became a recluse, but a Japanese translator named Aileen (Minami) pushes him to visit the city of Minamata in Japan. The citizens are suffering from what appears to be mercury poisoning, and it seems like only Smith's work can help bring this tragedy to the public's consciousness. In doing so, Smith unearths a case of massive corporate greed, with ties to those in power.

Stream it on Hulu (opens in new tab) on Friday (July 8)

Incantation (Netflix)

No matter how hellish reality gets, horror lovers always need more. And Netflix is more than willing to oblige this week as it delivers Incantation, a Taiwanese blockbuster that will remind audiences of The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity with its found footage and fourth-wall breaking talk to the camera.

It stars Tsai Hsuan-yen as Li Ruo-nan, who is still dealing with the ramifications from a religious curse put upon her six years ago. Her daughter is also in danger, as the above trailer shows the two trying to survive together. Supposedly inspired by a true story.

Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Friday (July 8)

The Sea Beast (Netflix)

Netflix's next family-friendly bet to compete with Disney Plus is the adorable-looking The Sea Beast — an oceanic adventure that looks like a hoot. And not only does it come from director Chris Williams (who has Moana and Big Hero 6 under his belt), it features two clever casting decisions that will have parents interested in watching it with their kids.

While the film's star is ostensibly a child named Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator), who stows away on a ship, this film may belong to Karl Urban (The Boys), who voices Jacob, the monster hunter who now has to take care of Maisie. Scenes will also possibly be stolen by Jared Harris (Mad Men), who voices Captain Crow.

Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Friday (July 8)