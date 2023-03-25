7 best new to Prime Video movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Many likely think of Prime Video as the icing on the Amazon Prime membership. Yes, the subscription service may be best known for expedited shipping, but Amazon's quietly got one of the best streaming services — especially for movies. Every month, we've started to notice more and more high-quality films coming to Prime Video.

And while we have an overall and updated list of the best movies on Prime Video, we know sometimes people want a shorter and differently-curated stack. This is why we keep making new guides to the latest top-rated Prime Video movies.

The March list is so strong that we had no trouble making a list of seven fantastic movies with scores of 90% and up on Rotten Tomatoes. They're basically A- movies and up, so if you’ve got an Amazon Prime account and are looking for something to stream this weekend, here are 7 new Prime Video movies that are well worth adding to your watchlist.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Top Gun: Maverick's no Top Gun, at least when it comes to the critical consensus. While the original has an RT critics score of 58%, the long-awaited sequel boasts a fantastic 96% score, and thats thanks to featuring much better stunts that had me white-knuckling my arm rest — and a much stronger plot.

Here, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) returns to the cockpit, long after graduating, for an unfortunate reason. The recent generation of Top Gun Academy pilots need training for a mission that's pretty darn impossible. Here to train them, back at his old haunts, Pete runs across old flame Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly) and has to train the son of his late copilot, Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller). The two, for obvious reasons, do not get along at first.

Top Gun: Maverick will be a true surprise if you've yet to see it and only know the original. That may be how it exceeded expectations, but its box office domination is owed to the simple fact that it's a very fun movie.

Genre: Action adventure

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% (opens in new tab)

Stream it on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

RBG (2018)

Documentary RBG put a spotlight on the unexpected and unlikely celebrity status of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A champion for women's rights, Ginsburg's lived a life where she fought for equality well before her time on the bench. And RBG tells her life story, proving a definite crowd-pleaser.

The only major criticism against RBG is it's slightly more a bit of a hagiography than a documentary, and one that preaches to the converted. It's very fun for those who already side with Ginsburg, and those who rock shirts bearing her face, though.

Genre: Documentary

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% (opens in new tab)

Stream it on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

You may not know John Malkovich, but don't let that stop you from seeing one of the funniest and most peculiar movies this side of the New Jersey Turnpike. In it, John Cusack stars as Craig, a failed puppeteer who's so desperate for work he lands at job in an office that's too small. And no, he doesn't have your normal cramped office: he works on a floor that exists between the 7th and 8th floors — and is about a third the height of what you'd expect getting off an elevator.

There he happens upon a weird doorway that brings him inside the mind of actor John Malkovich (playing himself). He's not the only one who discovers this hole, as his depressed wife Lotte (Cameron Diaz) also gets to "be" John Malkovich. I'd say more, but the surrealist surprises hit better without any more explanation.

Genre: Comedy/fantasy

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% (opens in new tab)

Stream it on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

One of the most re-watchable movies in director Quentin Tarantino's filmography, Pulp Fiction is an exercise in cool. Its view of 1990's California is painted by a series of stories that all interweave thanks to interlinking chains of criminal behavior. None, though, may be as memorable (or as quoted) as the antics of hitmen Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson). From a shoot-out where we see Brad's big brains to a discussion about a five-dollar milkshake (that used to be expensive), these two get into all of the wrong business.

Tarantino ties it all together with a soundtrack filled with hits, a script that crackles with quips and a pacing that just keeps going. While some scenes may be too violent for some, this may be the movie on this list that most will watch (or rewatch) immediately.

Genre: Crime drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% (opens in new tab)

Stream it on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Director Richard Linklater's made his name with movies that bear a signature smoothness and chill — and Dazed & Confused is up there as one of the very best. During the last day of high school in Austin, TX in 1976, graduating seniors of all bents and cliques are going through all of the feels, while the incoming freshmen are just trying to survive. And that's extra tricky when the aggressive bully Fred O'Bannon (Ben Affleck) is out there.

Casual without being nihilistic, with space filled by a stellar soundtrack, Dazed & Confused is exactly what its title promises: a hazy trip. Fortunately, it's still quite memorable, and filled with a stacked cast — you may recognize Milla Jovovich, and you'll definitely spot Matthew McConaughey.

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% (opens in new tab)

Stream it on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Rocky (1976)

A dictionary-definition of an underdog story, the curious quest of unknown pugilist Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) taking on the world's heavyweight champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) doesn't quite make sense. The good thing, though, is that Sly's amazing performance — disappearing into Balboa — creates a character we're all too happy to root for, even if his story seems easily predictable.

Not exactly required viewing for the new Creed movies that Rocky spins out of, but more a must-see for sports fans and film-lovers alike. Especially if you've always wondered what the Sylvester Stallone hype was about.

Genre: Sports drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92% (opens in new tab)

Stream it on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Carrie (1976)

The unlikeliest prom queen became a scream queen when the world turned on Carrie White (Sissy Spacek). Not only does she deal with her nightmare of a mother (Piper Laurie) at home, but her classmates bully her when she experiences her first period in the not-private location of the school showers. And while the whole school thinks they'll get the last laugh when pranking Carrie, they don't know she's discovering nascent telekinetic powers.

Spacek isn't the only one appreciated for this excellent Stephen King adaptation. Director Brian De Palma and screenwriter Lawrence D. Cohen made sure that the source material was treated properly and respectfully, and made a classic in the process.

Genre: Horror

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93% (opens in new tab)

Stream it on Prime Video (opens in new tab)