7 best new Hulu movies that are 95% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Hulu's new movie selection is one of its more underrated features. Yes, it's primarily known for next-day delivery of TV shows, and keeps getting better. So, while you could just jump straight to our list of the best movies on Hulu, we thought you also might want to know what the world of reputable critics think about Hulu's movies — which are a mix of its own originals and licensed additions.

And so we documented the best Hulu movies with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 90% and up. That said, that story came out back in the summer, and since Hulu is still one of the best streaming services, it's been adding more beloved movies ever since. And the new slew of movies is so good, we've decided to raise the bar: this story will only showcase movies with scores of 95% and up.

And as Hulu keeps up with the Netflixes and HBO Maxes out there, we thought it was time to look at the most recent additions. Lo and behold, we found seven fantastic films with stellar Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) scores that Hulu added in the last months alone! Check out what makes them so great, then watch them with a Hulu subscription. (opens in new tab)

Petite Maman (2021)

Petite Maman is one of those select movies that is wonderful and amazing, but draws little attention on its own. 8-year-old Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) is managing the emotions of her maternal grandmother passing, all while her parents spend their days packing their home. But since she has nothing to do, she begins to strike out on her own, and makes a friend named Marion (Gabrielle Sanz, Joséphine's identical twin sister). The two get along very quickly, but something is clearly off about the whole process.

Beautifully acted and quite delicate as a film, Petite Maman shows how the Sanz twins are already actors of note. Subtly, they let you in on the secret that we won't spoil here. You'll figure it out if you know enough French, and pay attention to all the characters.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2012)

Expertise is alluring, and such is the cast with the softly-shot Jiro Dreams of Sushi. This documentary about 85-year-old sushi genius Jiro Ono is a must see for anyone who loves cooking or sushi or simply appreciates a passionate individual. As cameras follow Jiro make his delectable raw fish meals — from the markets to the plate — you'll be hypnotized by the focus and dedication.

Jiro's restaurant, Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo, and all that goes on in it is perfect for an up-close analysis, as it only has 10 seats, enough for a single camera to give an intimate view. But the more you pay attention, the more you'll wonder what's wrong behind those eyes. Jiro's obsession borders on an inability to relinquish control, as he's still not ready for his 50-year-old son to take over the family business.

Genre: Food documentary

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Stream it on Hulu (opens in new tab)

The Social Network (2010)

David Fincher's The Social Network gives audiences a behind=the-scenes look at how the sausage we eat every day was originally made. Focusing on Mark Zuckerberg's life at Harvard, where he helped develop The Facebook website (before pushing all others out of it), the film is an almost-kind portrayal of Zuck's social ineptitude and utter ruthlessness. Only by comparison to the Winklevoss twins (played by Armie Hammer), do you start to almost root for the kid.

One of the best movies of its generation — bolstered by a fantastic score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — The Social Network was the warning flag we all should have taken more seriously. Jesse Eisenberg's depiction of Mark Zuckerberg would have defined the Facebook founder, too, had the executive not delivered unintentional meme after meme. The under-praised element of the film, though, is Andrew Garfield's relatable performance as Eduardo Saverin, the moral compass of the movie, who grounds all of the chaotic elements around him.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

If you've never seen Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, you've probably seen at least one movie it's influenced. A breathtakingly-beautiful epic that mixes action and romance, this film takes place in 19th-century Qing dynasty China where swordsman Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-fat) and the machete-wielding warrior Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh) have had to keep their feelings for each other secret. She was engaged to his now-deceased friend, and that death made both unable to confess their thoughts to each other.

But a series of events, starting with Mu Bai's decision to retire, sets off a phenomenal adventure. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is the film that made director Ang Lee a household name, and the film's fight choreography created a series of imitators. Anyone can make an action movie with great fight sequence, but to infuse it with an artistic vision and characters simmering with romance, that's how you leave a mark. And I can't forget to mention Zhang Ziyi, whose breakout performance makes this film all the more exciting.

Genre: Epic action drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it on Hulu (opens in new tab)

All About My Mother (1999)

Director Pedro Almodovar's sequential follow-up to his 1995 film The Flower of My Secret continues to find the filmmaker investigate grief. In this 1999 film, though, he adds on more topics that were still slightly taboo for their time: the AIDS epidemic and homosexuality. And in doing so, Almodovar won praise for making his "best film by far" yet (so said Janet Maslin in The New York Times (opens in new tab)).

The film follows Manuela (Cecilia Roth) as she mourns a tragic incident in her family, one that sets her off in touch with a series of people who help her cope and learn about those around her. Winner of the Academy Award and Golden Globe awards for Best Foreign Language Film, All About My Mother is too complex to explain in a single blurb, but it would be a crime to not include it in this roundup.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stream it on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Big (1988)

As a kid Josh Baskin (David Moscow) is miserable. At 12-years-old, he's striking out left and right, even when the amusement park ride carnie tells him he's too short to ride the Super Loops — which embarrasses him in front of a girl he likes. So, when he finds a fortune-teller machine housing a mannequin called Zoltar, he wishes to be "big." Someone was never told "be careful what you wish for," as he soon wakes up to find that he's now an adult.

That premise, if we're honest, should not really work. But Josh wakes up in the form of Tom Hanks, who plays 'big' Josh with an amazing whimsy and child-like enthusiasm that makes you fall in love with the kid, rather than laugh at how it's preposterous. And while Josh's 'big' life starts off fun, he soon realizes he's not emotionally ready for a grown-up life.

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Classics are classics for a reason, and it often starts with a critical consensus over a movie that stands out by being utterly unique for its time. Ghostbusters pulled this off by deftly mixing the supernatural and comical. It didn't hurt, though, that the 'busters in question are played by a quartet of comedic titans.

So, if you don't know Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), it's time to buckle up. In Ghostbusters, the four manage to get themselves into a supernatural situation that threatens to end New York City — not that the inept mayor believes them. On top of that, you get excellent performances from Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis and Annie Potts.

Genre: Sci-fi comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it on Hulu (opens in new tab)