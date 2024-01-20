5 best movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more

Get ready for an avalanche of new movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more of the best streaming services. But with so many to choose from, narrowing down what to watch is no small task.

So let us here at Tom's Guide do the hard work for you. The major standout of this weekend's watch list is the debut of "The Marvels," the most recent MCU entry featuring a terrific trio of stars in Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. Also on tap is a new sci-fi dystopian drama directed by Get Out and Nope's Daniel Kaluuya. It's called "The Kitchen" on Netflix, and the trailer has enough "eat the rich" vibes to have me intrigued.

Meanwhile, Hulu has a new documentary, "Invisible Beauty," about Bethann Hardison, one the first major Black models to break the color barrier in the world of high fashion. Here are the top new movies streaming this week. If you're still looking for more great flicks to add to your watch list, be sure to check out our 7 new shows to watch this week as well as what's new on Hulu.

'The Marvels' (PVOD)

After a less-than-stellar box office run, "The Marvels" is finally available to stream from home. The latest Marvel movie from Disney sees the MCU's television and movie properties collide with Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (previously seen in "WandaVision") and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel.

After Captain Marvel takes her revenge on the AI leading the Kree empire, the Supreme Intelligence, she sets out to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary. The trio finds their powers entangled as a result, and they must team up to fight the next threat against the multiverse — when they're not accidentally switching places across the galaxy, that is.

Buy or rent on Amazon or Apple

'Invisible Beauty' (Hulu)

'Invisible Beauty' gives an in-depth glance at the pioneering journey and persona of Bethann Hardison, one of the first major Black models in the high fashion world. In 1973, she would be one of 11 Black models to feature for American designers at the Battle of Versailles Fashion Show — a pivotal moment in the industry's history. Since then, Hardison has emerged as a passionate advocate for Black models, whose work is widely considered essential in ensuring diversity in the field.

Originally, Hardison — fittingly — did not want to be in the spotlight for "Invisible Beauty." In an interview with CBC Radio, she said her initial intention was to create a film documenting Black representation in the fashion industry as a whole. However, after being told time and time again that the documentary should center around her instead, she realized that to shine a light on this untold chapter of fashion history, she needed to tell her story.

Watch it now on Hulu

'The Kitchen' (Netflix)

In "The Kitchen," a dystopian London in the not-so-distant future has eliminated all social housing. Gentrification has all but won, police brutality is rampant, and the bulldozer of privatization threatens to stamp out the last standing independent neighborhood, known as The Kitchen, where a group of steadfast residents refuse to be pushed from their homes.

It stars Kane Robinson as Izi and Jedaiah Bannerman as Benji, two of The Kitchen's residents, who band together to fight back against overwhelming odds. The film marks the directorial debut of Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out," "Nope"), who also co-wrote the script along with Joe Murtagh ("The Woman in the Wall," "Calm with Horses"). Early reviews look promising, praising "The Kitchen" for blending social realism and sci-fi elements in a cautionary tale against the dangers of unchecked capitalist greed.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Burn After Reading' (Prime Video)

In retrospect, "Burn After Reading" feels ahead of its time. This black comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen ("The Big Lebowski," "Fargo") puts the CIA's ineptitude and endless red tape on blast. When CIA analyst Osbourne Cox (John Malkovich) angrily quits his job after his drinking problem earns him a demotion, it sets off a series of misadventures involving blackmail, an inside-industry affair gone wrong, and the most baffling U.S. intelligence leak imaginable.

The star-studded cast also features Frances McDormand, George Clooney and Tilda Swinton, and the film sees a ton of memorable moments from Brad Pitt (Tweedledum in a pair of dimwitted gym employees), which have been immortalized in GIF form.

Watch it now on Prime Video

Uncharted (Hulu)

The long-awaited big-screen adaptation of Naughty Dog's "Uncharted" series shot up to the top of Netflix's top 10 movies when it first debuted on the streamer, and now Hulu subscribers can get in on the nail-biting action as well. "Uncharted" is essentially the origin story of series protagonist Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) who, before becoming the season treasure hunter fans know from the games, started out as a street-wise thief moonlighting as a bartender.

However, that all changes when he's recruited by bonafide treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan, played by one-time Drake frontrunner Mark Wahlberg. Sully is after the lost treasure of Ferdinand Magellan and claims to have been working with Drake’s missing brother Sam to track it down. But they'll have to find it before ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), a descendant of Magellan who believes he is the treasure's rightful owner, gets his hands on the $5 billion jackpot.

Watch it now on Hulu