2019 Democratic Debate Schedule: How to Watch Biden, Warren and Harris

After a slight pause for candidates to collect themselves, the third and fourth 2019 Democratic Debates are about to go down in Detroit, Michigan. Yet again, though, the candidates are split across both nights, so you're gonna need to watch both to see how the serious contenders perform.

While Joe Biden has a strong grip on the lead (and currently rising in the national polling average), Sanders, Warren and Harris are on his tail, behind by between 13 to 15%. Can one of those contenders put a serious dent in Biden's lead? Or will one of the lower-polling candidates, such as Beto O'Rourke or Andrew Yang, seize the day and create a moment that pulls themselves out of the single digit territory?

The Democratic debate lineups

On July 30, the following candidates will take the stage (from left to right) for the first half of the debates.

- Marianne Williamson

- Tim Ryan

- Amy Klobuchar

- Pete Buttigieg

- Bernie Sanders

- Elizabeth Warren

- Beto O'Rourke

- John Hickenlooper

- John Delaney

- Steve Bullock

The July 31 debate candidates (who will also be organized on stage in this order) are:

- Michael Bennet

- Kirsten Gillibrand

- Julian Castro

- Cory Booker

- Joe Biden

- Kamala Harris

- Andrew Yang

- Tulsi Gabbard

- Jay Inslee

- Bill de Blasio

As you'll notice, we bolded the top-polling candidates, who appear in the middle of each list. The entrants will be positioned on stage in this order to place top contenders front and center, keeping fringe candidates such as Marianne Williamson and Bill de Blasio off to the side.

How can I watch the Democratic debates?

CNN is the official home of the second round of the DNC debates, which air from 8 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31.

CNN is available on all of the top streaming services, including the cheapest, Sling TV (both Blue and Orange packages). It's also on DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue and fuboTV.

The debates will also be available for free, from CNN.com and CNN's apps.

How do I use a VPN to watch the Democratic debates?

If you're traveling outside the country on vacation, you can still watch the latest Democratic debates. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the draft as if you were at home.

