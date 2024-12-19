Skechers Boxing Day sales in Australia 2024 — step into savings with these top 10 deals

The Skechers Boxing Day sales are here and that means it's a great time to nab a pair of comfy shoes at a discounted price. Thanks to cushioned memory foam insoles in almost every shoe, the best Skechers are designed to make everyday activities, like walking, running and long days on your feet an absolute breeze.

We're rounding up the best Skechers Boxing Day deals from major retailers —including Skechers, Amazon and Myer — and bringing them to you live throughout the major sales event. If these aren't quite what you're after, we've tested other top options so you can find the best Skechers shoes for your needs.

But enough with the fuss — here are the best Skechers Boxing Day deals we've found.

Major retailers with Skechers sales

Women's

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy: was AU$119.99 now AU$59.99 at Skechers Save up to AU$60

Snap up a pair of the incredibly comfy Skechers Go Walk Joy, starting from just AU$59. Featuring a 5Gen cushioned midsole, a specialised Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper fabric, these shoes offer great support — all while being extremely lightweight. Available in a range of colourways under the same listing.

Skechers Women's Uno Stand On Air: was AU$159.99 now AU$83.73 at Amazon Save up to AU$76.26

With a Skech-Air visible cushioned midsole and an Air-Cooled memory foam insole, these sneakers adjust to your feet to provide comfort for all-day wear. The wedge fit with a hidden 1-inch heel adds a subtle lift, while the flexible rubber traction outsole ensures stability. Available in a wide range of colours, including red, black, white and turquoise.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Flex - Lucy: was AU$109.99 now AU$53.89 at Skechers Save AU$56.10

Get some pep in your step thanks to these Go Walk Flex sneakers in the Lucy style. This sporty design features a mesh upper with fixed stretch laces, meaning you'll never have to worry about your shoes coming undone on your next run. Plus, these shoes come with Skechers Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole to cushion your arches while on the go. Available in black and grey/pink colourways.

Skechers Roadies Surge - Ava Max: was AU$79.99 now AU$47.99 at Skechers Save AU$32

If you're looking for more of a boot-type shoe, these Roadies Surges in the Ava Max style could be up your alley. Providing the same level of Skechers comfort with a cushioned insole, you'll have a ball stomping around in these fun Doc Martens-esque boots all day.

Men's

Skechers Men's Hillcrest Pure Escape sneakers: was AU$149.99 now AU$107.60 at Amazon Save AU$42.39

Get ready to hike the great outdoors with these Skechers. These sporty-looking trail design shoes feature a lace-up synthetic mesh upper and come complete with a cushioned memory foam insole, perfect for climbing mountains (or just a walk in a park). Available in taupe or charcoal colourways under the same listing.

Skechers Men's Koopa Court Tiebreak sneakers: was AU$139.99 now AU$89.85 at Amazon Save AU$50.04

Looking for a fresh pair of comfy kicks for summer? These Koopa Court sneakers pack a serious level of comfort for all-day wear with a cushioned memory foam insole, and they look darn good too. With a saving of AU$50.04, these shoes will suit almost every occasion.

Skechers Men's Go Run 7.0 (navy/black): was AU$179.99 now AU$69.11 at Skechers Save AU$110.88

One of Skechers' best-selling running shoes, these sporty sneakers feature Skechers Ultra Go cushioning that is lightweight and responsive, as well as an Air Cooled Goga Mat insole that energises every step. Plus, you can't beat their soft and breathable knit material, which makes wearing them an absolute breeze. This discount applies to only the navy/black colourway.