Live
Skechers Boxing Day sales in Australia 2024 — step into savings with these top 10 deals
Save big on comfy sneakers, sandals and more
The Skechers Boxing Day sales are here and that means it's a great time to nab a pair of comfy shoes at a discounted price. Thanks to cushioned memory foam insoles in almost every shoe, the best Skechers are designed to make everyday activities, like walking, running and long days on your feet an absolute breeze.
We're rounding up the best Skechers Boxing Day deals from major retailers —including Skechers, Amazon and Myer — and bringing them to you live throughout the major sales event. If these aren't quite what you're after, we've tested other top options so you can find the best Skechers shoes for your needs.
But enough with the fuss — here are the best Skechers Boxing Day deals we've found.
Major retailers with Skechers sales
- Amazon: step into new shoes for less with up to 40% off
- MyDeal: pairs discounted by 50%, save an extra AU$10 when you spend over AU$75
- Myer: up to 40% off Skechers shoes and activewear
- Platypus Shoes: score major discounts on Skechers
- Skechers: save big at Skechers online with up to 50% off
- The Iconic: new Skechers markdowns added across a range of styles
Women's
Save AU$68
The Skechers Slip-Ins series was designed with a Heel Pillow to help users slide in and out of the shoes easily. Plus, this pair offers great arch support and a shock-absorbing midsole, making them an excellent option for those with mobility issues.
This discount is available in the blue/white colourway pictured, but if you're after something snazzier you can also grab them in black/hot pink for the same price.
Save up to AU$60
Snap up a pair of the incredibly comfy Skechers Go Walk Joy, starting from just AU$59. Featuring a 5Gen cushioned midsole, a specialised Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper fabric, these shoes offer great support — all while being extremely lightweight.
Available in a range of colourways under the same listing.
Save up to AU$76.26
With a Skech-Air visible cushioned midsole and an Air-Cooled memory foam insole, these sneakers adjust to your feet to provide comfort for all-day wear. The wedge fit with a hidden 1-inch heel adds a subtle lift, while the flexible rubber traction outsole ensures stability. Available in a wide range of colours, including red, black, white and turquoise.
Save up to AU$14.83
Step straight into beach vacay mode with the Reggae Dream Weaver sandals, complete with multi-coloured straps, shock-absorbing midsole and memory foam cushioned footbed.
Available in fun styles, like the navy/multi pictured, or taupe/multi and chocolate/multi.
Save AU$56.10
Get some pep in your step thanks to these Go Walk Flex sneakers in the Lucy style. This sporty design features a mesh upper with fixed stretch laces, meaning you'll never have to worry about your shoes coming undone on your next run. Plus, these shoes come with Skechers Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole to cushion your arches while on the go. Available in black and grey/pink colourways.
Save AU$32
If you're looking for more of a boot-type shoe, these Roadies Surges in the Ava Max style could be up your alley. Providing the same level of Skechers comfort with a cushioned insole, you'll have a ball stomping around in these fun Doc Martens-esque boots all day.
Men's
Save AU$42.39
Get ready to hike the great outdoors with these Skechers. These sporty-looking trail design shoes feature a lace-up synthetic mesh upper and come complete with a cushioned memory foam insole, perfect for climbing mountains (or just a walk in a park).
Available in taupe or charcoal colourways under the same listing.
Save AU$50.04
Looking for a fresh pair of comfy kicks for summer? These Koopa Court sneakers pack a serious level of comfort for all-day wear with a cushioned memory foam insole, and they look darn good too. With a saving of AU$50.04, these shoes will suit almost every occasion.
Save AU$110.88
One of Skechers' best-selling running shoes, these sporty sneakers feature Skechers Ultra Go cushioning that is lightweight and responsive, as well as an Air Cooled Goga Mat insole that energises every step. Plus, you can't beat their soft and breathable knit material, which makes wearing them an absolute breeze.
This discount applies to only the navy/black colourway.
Save AU$48
The Skechers Men's Go Walk slip-on sneakers are currently slashed by AU$48 before Boxing Day. These sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.
Save up to AU$62.78
Save big on your next pair of these Skechers Go Walk Flex sneakers, with up to AU$62.78 off on Amazon. These classic Skechers have a sporty design with fixed stretch laces, plush cushioned insole and easy pull-on tabs.
This discount is exclusive to the black/white 2 colourway. Also available in black, grey/lime, navy/blue, olive and white/black under the same listing at various discounts.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Looking to invest in some seriously comfy shoes? Our favourite discount right now is on the Women's Go Walk Joys, just AU$59.99 on Skechers Direct. You can also grab these slip-ons from Amazon, starting from AU$69.
The shoes offer great support, are extremely lightweight and feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, a specialised Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper fabric.
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy:
was AU$119.99 now AU$59.99 at Skechers
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy:
was AU$119.99 now AU$69 at Skechers Amazon
Hi there! Welcome to Tom's Guide Australia. If you're looking to spend your hard-earned Christmas cash on a brand-new pair of Skechers during the Boxing Day sales, you've come to the right place!
While the official Boxing Day sale kicks off on December 26, we've already spotted some great discounts on Skechers at retailers like Myer, Amazon, The Iconic and more.
We're hunting down the best Skechers Boxing Day deals live at some of Australia's top retailers. We'll be constantly updating this live coverage so be sure to pop back every now and then to nab some of these bargain buys.