Prime Day laptop deals live — huge savings on Apple, Samsung, Dell and more
Forget Black Friday — these Amazon Prime Day laptop deals are worth snagging now
We're now in day two of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. The 48-hour event offers Prime members epic discounts on everything from MacBooks to our favorite gaming rigs. We've been scouring the web to keep you appraised of the best Prime Day deals around.
This is an especially good time to buy a new laptop because those are traditionally expensive devices, and big sales event like this often bring some of the biggest discounts of the year on some of the best laptops around.
There's a lot of crappy "deals" out there that aren't really worth chasing, and I know because this isn't my first rodeo: I've been covering laptops and PCs for over 15 years and writing about Prime Day deals since 2020, so I know what to look for and what to avoid.
To help you sort the gems from the garbage I've compiled this regularly-updated list of the best Prime Day deals I've seen so far on Chromebooks, MacBooks and Windows laptops.
This is meant to be a live addition to our existing lists of the best Prime Day laptop deals you can get, along with the best Prime Day MacBook deals and the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals around.
My team and I will keep updating this page with great laptop deals as we spot them, so keep coming back throughout the sale for more great finds!
Best Prime Day Laptop Deals
- Acer Aspire Go 15: was $299 now $265 @ Amazon
- Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was $439 now $319 @ Amazon
- Acer Chromebook 516 GE: was $599 now $509 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (Snapdragon X): was $1,349 now $799 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13" (M3/8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14 "(M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4060): was $1,599 now $1,359 @ Best Buy
- Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 (RTX 4070): was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Amazon
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (RTX 4090): was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 16" (M3 Max/48GB/1TB): was $3,999 now $3,499 @ Amazon
Chromebook Prime Day Deals
Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was $439 now $319 @ Amazon
This is a good deal on an Asus CX34 with a 14-inch screen, Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It qualifies as a Chromebook Plus (and thus offers Google's advanced AI features) plus it's a steal at $120 off.
HP Chromebook Plus x360: was $789 now $499 @ Target
This 2-in-1 HP Chromebook Plus isn't worth its full asking price, but at this $290 discount it's worth snagging because it gives you a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen and enough power to breeze through ChromeOS thanks to its Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM. 128GB of storage isn't much, but you don't need much on a Chromebook because most of what you do is stored in the cloud.
Acer Chromebook 516 GE: was $599 now $509 @ Amazon
Acer calls this a gaming Chromebook, and while it can't run most games natively it's great for streaming games via services like GeForce Now because it sports a 16-inch WQXGA 120Hz display, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. Plus you get customizable RGB lighting and Google's advanced Chromebook Plus features, making this a great premium Chromebook for game streamers.
Gaming Laptop Prime Day Deals
Acer Predator Triton Neo 16: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Amazon
This gaming laptop is a steal at this discounted price thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD. It's got enough power to make the best PC games run great on its 16-inch WQXGA+ 165Hz display.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4060): was $1,599 now $1,359 @ Best Buy
The entry level RTX 4060 model may not have quite the grunt of the 4070 edition, but with an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series CPU, it can still kick many of the best PC games' keesters. It's also a stunning-looking laptop. Shame it lacks the OLED screen of the 2024 G14.
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (RTX 4090): was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Best Buy
This beefy gaming laptop is on deep discount right now, and it's worth the price thanks to its beefy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and speedy AMD X3D CPU. Plus you get 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, as well as a speedy 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display.
MacBook Prime Day Deals
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $749 @ Amazon
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
Price check: $749 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13" (M3/8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon
The 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is the latest and greatest Air, so it's great to see you can already get one at a significant $250 discount. For that you get the power of the M3 chip driving the lovely 13-inch screen, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage.
MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,044 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $1,044 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 14" (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
If you're looking for more power without breaking the bank, the 14-inch MacBook Pro 14 offers a good balance of performance and value. This starting model has the base M3 chip but can push it harder than the Air can thanks to onboard cooling, and you get 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.
MacBook Pro 16” (M3 Max/48GB/1TB): was $3,999 now $3,499 @ Amazon
The ultimate MacBook is on sale. This is a serious monster of a laptop for creative professionals on the go — sporting an M3 Max chip with 14-core CPU and 40-core GPU, 48GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. It also has a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and comes in the sleek Space Black color option.
Windows Laptop Prime Day Deals
Acer Aspire Go 15: was $299 now $265 @ Amazon
I like the Acer Aspire Go 15 a lot because it's basically a fully functioning 15-inch laptop for $220. This model is discounted even more for Prime Day, and the Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage drive are good enough for basic work and browsing the web.
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (Snapdragon X Elite): was $1,349 now $799 @ Best Buy
This is the best Copilot+ PC deal we've seen so far during Prime Day! Under the hood of this 14-inch thin and light is a Snapdragon X Elite that is capable of some true performance and power efficiency wonders — alongside 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Asus ProArt P16: was $1,899 now $1,699 @ Best Buy
The Asus ProArt P16 is one of our favorite laptops of 2024 because it packs a gorgeous color-calibrated OLED display, immense power with that AMD Ryzen AI 9 and RTX 4060 pairing, a boatload of RAM and 32GB, and some true MacBook Pro-busting performance for creative workloads.
Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $999 @ Dell
Save $300 on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, ready for improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 30-120Hz, 500-nit display.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Grabbing a great laptop deal during Prime Day is awesome, but that's really only part of the story. You need to build up your accessories alongside your laptop to really extract the most potential. And if you're regularly plugging it into a desk setup, a good docking station is essential.
Good news for you! my favorite docking station — the Plugable TBT4-UD5 — is down to its lowest price. With all the connectivity you need for a desk setup of your dreams (including multi-monitor support, SD card slots and speedy USB-C ports), this goes a lot further than that $158 price tag may suggest.
Plugable TBT4-UD5 docking station: was $199 now $158 @ Amazon
Been talking on Twitter (X) with someone about thin and lite notebook recommendations that aren't the M3 MacBook Air. And in terms of the choices available in the big Prime Day sales, there are two key options. One I've already talked about — the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge. But the second is Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite. The battery life is crazy good at just under 20 hours, and Qualcomm's chip is a screamer for getting stuff done!
Dell XPS 13 (Snapdragon X Elite): was $1,199 now $999 @ Dell
PS: if you have any laptop requirements and want to know the best deal, hit me up and I can do some searching for you!
There's always a dirt cheap Chromebook deal during big sales events, and we've just found it! Don't fall for the sub-$80 second-hand models, spend a little more at $119 and pick up the Acer Chromebook 311 from Best Buy! Buying new means you'll get all of the new AI features coming to standard Chromebooks over the next few weeks.
Acer Chromebook 311: was $199 now $119 @ Best Buy
We were so happy when Apple finally killed the 13-inch MacBook Pro last year, and replaced it with the M3 14-inch MacBook Pro — really making this lower-tier model feel Pro. And now, you can get $300 off it, which drops the price to a ludicrously low $1,299. For what you can do with it, in terms of creative workloads like 4K edits, and the insanely good 17+ hour battery life, that is a steal!
M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
Yes, your eyes do not deceive you... That is a Snapdragon X Elite laptop that is cheaper than pretty much all the Snapdragon X Plus systems you see out there! That is immense value for money — especially when you take into account that its a mighty thin and light like the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge. That OLED display is beautiful, and shows everything smoothly thanks to that powerful Arm chip and 16GB DDR5 RAM.
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was $1,349 now $799 @ Best Buy
Quite frankly, for a 16-inch gaming laptop with RTX 4070 GPU, this is an insane price! Right now, you can get $400 off the Asus TUF Gaming A16 — dropping it down to its lowest ever price of just $1,399. We recently reviewed the smaller TUF Gaming A14 sibling, and absolutely adored it. With even more horsepower and a larger display, this looks set to be one of the biggest deals of Prime Day!
Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Amazon
I'm kicking off this live blog with one of the best Prime Day laptop deals I've seen. For a limited time, you can get the MacBook Air M3 for just $849. That's the lowest price ever for this MacBook and an epic value. Yes, there's the older M2 model for a lower price (on sale for $749 at Amazon) and there's even the chance we'll see M4-based Macs soon, but the M3 MacBook Air is a stellar machine for Mac lovers on a budget. At this price, it's an unbeatable bargain.
MacBook Air M3: was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon