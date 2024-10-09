Prime Day laptop deals live — huge savings on Apple, Samsung, Dell and more

We're now in day two of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. The 48-hour event offers Prime members epic discounts on everything from MacBooks to our favorite gaming rigs. We've been scouring the web to keep you appraised of the best Prime Day deals around.

This is an especially good time to buy a new laptop because those are traditionally expensive devices, and big sales event like this often bring some of the biggest discounts of the year on some of the best laptops around.

There's a lot of crappy "deals" out there that aren't really worth chasing, and I know because this isn't my first rodeo: I've been covering laptops and PCs for over 15 years and writing about Prime Day deals since 2020, so I know what to look for and what to avoid.

To help you sort the gems from the garbage I've compiled this regularly-updated list of the best Prime Day deals I've seen so far on Chromebooks, MacBooks and Windows laptops.

This is meant to be a live addition to our existing lists of the best Prime Day laptop deals you can get, along with the best Prime Day MacBook deals and the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals around.

My team and I will keep updating this page with great laptop deals as we spot them, so keep coming back throughout the sale for more great finds!

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

Chromebook Prime Day Deals

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was $439 now $319 @ Amazon

This is a good deal on an Asus CX34 with a 14-inch screen, Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It qualifies as a Chromebook Plus (and thus offers Google's advanced AI features) plus it's a steal at $120 off.

HP Chromebook Plus x360: was $789 now $499 @ Target

This 2-in-1 HP Chromebook Plus isn't worth its full asking price, but at this $290 discount it's worth snagging because it gives you a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen and enough power to breeze through ChromeOS thanks to its Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM. 128GB of storage isn't much, but you don't need much on a Chromebook because most of what you do is stored in the cloud.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: was $599 now $509 @ Amazon

Acer calls this a gaming Chromebook, and while it can't run most games natively it's great for streaming games via services like GeForce Now because it sports a 16-inch WQXGA 120Hz display, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. Plus you get customizable RGB lighting and Google's advanced Chromebook Plus features, making this a great premium Chromebook for game streamers.

Gaming Laptop Prime Day Deals

Acer Predator Triton Neo 16: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop is a steal at this discounted price thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD. It's got enough power to make the best PC games run great on its 16-inch WQXGA+ 165Hz display.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4060): was $1,599 now $1,359 @ Best Buy

The entry level RTX 4060 model may not have quite the grunt of the 4070 edition, but with an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series CPU, it can still kick many of the best PC games' keesters. It's also a stunning-looking laptop. Shame it lacks the OLED screen of the 2024 G14.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (RTX 4090): was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

This beefy gaming laptop is on deep discount right now, and it's worth the price thanks to its beefy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and speedy AMD X3D CPU. Plus you get 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, as well as a speedy 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display.

MacBook Prime Day Deals

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $749 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

Price check: $749 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air 13" (M3/8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

The 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is the latest and greatest Air, so it's great to see you can already get one at a significant $250 discount. For that you get the power of the M3 chip driving the lovely 13-inch screen, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage.

MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,044 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Price check: $1,044 @ Best Buy

MacBook Pro 14" (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

If you're looking for more power without breaking the bank, the 14-inch MacBook Pro 14 offers a good balance of performance and value. This starting model has the base M3 chip but can push it harder than the Air can thanks to onboard cooling, and you get 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

MacBook Pro 16” (M3 Max/48GB/1TB): was $3,999 now $3,499 @ Amazon

The ultimate MacBook is on sale. This is a serious monster of a laptop for creative professionals on the go — sporting an M3 Max chip with 14-core CPU and 40-core GPU, 48GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. It also has a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and comes in the sleek Space Black color option.

Windows Laptop Prime Day Deals

Acer Aspire Go 15: was $299 now $265 @ Amazon

I like the Acer Aspire Go 15 a lot because it's basically a fully functioning 15-inch laptop for $220. This model is discounted even more for Prime Day, and the Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage drive are good enough for basic work and browsing the web.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (Snapdragon X Elite): was $1,349 now $799 @ Best Buy

This is the best Copilot+ PC deal we've seen so far during Prime Day! Under the hood of this 14-inch thin and light is a Snapdragon X Elite that is capable of some true performance and power efficiency wonders — alongside 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Asus ProArt P16: was $1,899 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

The Asus ProArt P16 is one of our favorite laptops of 2024 because it packs a gorgeous color-calibrated OLED display, immense power with that AMD Ryzen AI 9 and RTX 4060 pairing, a boatload of RAM and 32GB, and some true MacBook Pro-busting performance for creative workloads.