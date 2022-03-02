How to enter the 2022 New York City marathon

If you fancy toeing the start line of the 2022 New York City Marathon, you’ll probably want to know more about when the lottery opens, and when the race will take place. Like all of the World Marathon Majors, it’s not as simple as just buying a spot, but if you’re really keen to run the New York City Marathon, read on to find all of the different ways to get in.

When is the New York City Marathon?

The next New York City Marathon will take place on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

How long is the New York City Marathon?

The New York City Marathon is 26.2 miles, starting on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on Staten Island, and passing through all five boroughs of New York City, before finishing in Central Park.

When does the lottery open for the New York City Marathon?

This year, the lottery for places in the New York City Marathon will open on Wednesday, March 9, and close on Wednesday, March 23. The drawing for these entries will be on Wednesday, March 30. You can enter the lottery on the race website.

Those entering the ballot are referred to as “non-guaranteed applications”. There will be three different drawings, one for “NYC metro area applicants”, who are residents in and within 60 miles of New York City, another for “national applicants”, who are US citizens living outside of the NYC metro area, and one for “international applicants”, for non-US residents.

To be selected, runners must have provided a valid credit card, and authorization to charge the card should they be successful in the ballot. If the charge bounces, another applicant will be drawn.

Once you’ve entered the ballot, you’ve agreed for organizers to charge your credit or debit card upon being successful in the ballot. You can remove your name from the lottery prior to it being drawn, but once you are accepted, the entry see is non-refundable.

How much does it cost to run the New York City Marathon?

Marathon running isn’t cheap. The 2022 fees have not yet been announced, but it 2021, the entry cost was $255 for NYRR members and $295 for non-members.

As mentioned above, if you are successful in the lottery, this amount will automatically be taken from your card. Race organizers will not contact you again to confirm you still want to run before taking the money, so be sure you’re keen enough to spend the money on this race before applying.

How else can you get a place in the 2022 New York City Marathon?

If you don’t fancy your chances in the lottery, there are a few other ways to get into the New York City Marathon. For all of the terms and conditions of each entry, check out the NYRR race page for the event.

9+1 Program

If you’re a runner who completed the 9+1 program at qualifying races in 2021, you can apply for a guaranteed entry in the New York City Marathon during the application period.

Runners who completed the 2021 Virtual New York City Marathon

If you completed the virtual TCS New York City Marathon under a Guaranteed Entry tier or the Team for Kids tier, and your race met the terms and conditions, you’ll be able to claim your non-complimentary guaranteed entry during the entry claim window (March 9 to March 23).

Faster runners

If you’re a speedy runner, you might qualify for a place at the 2022 NYC Marathon. You’ll need to have run a race that meets the qualifying time standards between November 1, 2019, and March 8, 2022.

The qualifying times for male, female, and non-binary runners can be found on the NYC Marathon website. Your race time must be at, or faster than, the posted time, and your age group is based on your age on the date of the race (November 6, 2022).

Charity runners

If you’re unsuccessful in the ballot, you can apply for a charity place, and promise to raise a certain amount of money for a good cause. The list of charity partners will be available on the race website following the ballot drawing on March 30.

International Tour Operators

Runners from outside the US who weren’t successful in the ballot can apply to take part through an International Tour Operator. This usually involves a package deal, that includes travel, accommodation, and your race entry. A lot of these Tour Operators also give runners a little more protection post-Covid should the race be canceled, or travel restrictions are put in place.

You might also qualify for a place if you deferred your race entry from the 2021 race, or if you selected to run the 2022 race during the 2020 cancellation period. If either of these applies, check the NYC Marathon race website for more information.