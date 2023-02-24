If you’re privacy conscious, you should learn how to delete Google Maps location history. Whether you’re worried about how much information Google stores about us or simply don’t want someone to see you went birthday shopping for them, it’s quick and easy to delete your location history.

No one wants to receive targeted ads based on where they live whether you’re on iPhone, Android, or your web browser. This is how to delete your Google Maps location history.

How to delete Google Maps location history

Note: Even across multiple devices, your Google Maps location history is stored on your Google account so your location history can be deleted from anywhere. It’s even easier if you download the Google Maps app (opens in new tab) on your phone.

How to delete Google Maps location history on browser

1. On Google Maps, select the menu.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Select Your timeline.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Select the gear icon and then select Delete all location history.

(Image credit: Future)

How to delete Google Maps location history on iPhone

1. On Google Maps, tap Saved.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on Timeline.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on the three dots and then tap on Settings and privacy.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap on Delete all location History.

(Image credit: Future)

How to delete Google Maps location history on Android

1. On Google Maps, tap Saved.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on Timeline.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on the three dots and then tap on Settings and privacy.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap on Delete all location History.



(Image credit: Future)

There you go, now enjoy traveling in private, just make sure to take pictures or bring back souvenirs otherwise people won’t believe you.

