You can save $210 on this sleek, adjustable office chair from HON right now

Though office chairs tend to maintain a subdued aesthetic, there are some chairs that do a far better job of blending into any office environment than others. Enter the Ignition 2.0, a comfortable, adjustable chair that's surprisingly accommodating for large and heavy users.

Right now, you can get the HON Ignition 2.0 Office Chair on sale for $427 at Amazon. Boasting a wide seat and a 450-pound weight limit, this chair is an understated workhorse that's built to last. It's unquestionably one of the best deals you can score on a chair right now. That's really saying something when Amazon's site-wide mega-sale, Prime Big Deal Days, is just around the corner.

As simplistic as it is practical, this multi-point adjustable chair is made to meld into any home office setup without issue. It has an airy mesh back, a comfy padded seat, and an adjustable lumbar support bar to keep your spine aligned just the way you like it (or need it). In our HON Ignition 2.0 review, we said it's an affordable mid-range office chair with a sleek appearance.

Adjustability can be a tough quality for an office chair to master at more budget-friendly price points. But the Ignition 2.0 has no problem standing out with its six points of adjustment. Those points include height, lumbar support, and tilt tension, and they really come together to help you feel like your chair was built for you. Meanwhile, some chairs struggle to even have adjustable armrests at this price, whereas you can adjust both their height and width on this bad boy.

Otherwise, the beauty of this chair is in its subdued look that's made to fit in any office environment. It's truly a do-it-all chair: it's made to fit people of all sizes, it has an incredibly high weight limit for added durability, and its mesh backing stretches superbly to give you a bit more cushioning when you lean back.

Just be aware while you're shopping that this deal only applies to the mesh-back, headrest-free version of this chair. If you're interested in an upholstered back or a perforated plastic back, this chair is still a great option, but you'll have to pay full price for it.