Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) just leaked — here's what's new

Google's Nest Learning Thermostat remains one of the best smart thermostats you can buy despite being nearly a decade old. Promotional photos showing off a new, potentially touchscreen version of the Nest Learning Thermostat have recently leaked. This means we may see a new Nest device sooner than you think.

9to5Google shared the images from an Arsène Lupin post on X earlier today. It appears that Google has leaned into a larger rounded glass face design with a smaller bezel for this model. The next-gen Nest Learning Thermostat is no longer flat, and there appears to be a new interface.

Like the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen), this device will use Soli low-energy motion sensing radar to detect presence for routines and temperature adjustments. But outside of the surface changes, don't expect too much under the hood.

According to an FCC listing last month, the wireless components will remain the same. At its premium price, we have our fingers crossed that a form of Thread radio has been built for Matter support.



Meanwhile, the second-generation Nest Temperature Sensor looks a lot like its predecessor. It's tiny and round with a flat bottom that can be placed on a desk or mounted to a wall.



You can use this sensor to read a specific room's climate and adjust your system to reach your desired temperatures. While we don't have an official release date, we'd wager to learn more at the upcoming Google Pixel event on August 13th.

Overall, these updates mark a significant step forward in simplifying and enhancing the Google Home experience.

