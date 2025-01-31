People are ditching their nonstick air fryers for the glass Ninja Crispi — here's why

A new air fryer on the market is causing a stir, and it’s no surprise that it’s a Ninja. First announced last year, the Ninja Crispi is now available to purchase, and it’s taking the air fryer market by storm.

Ninja is behind some of the best air fryers, with Ninja air fryers taking a leading position in the market. The brand can’t put a foot wrong and is loved by consumers, from the Ninja Creami Swirl to the Ninja Slushi. But why is Ninja’s latest edition to its range causing such a commotion?

Apart from the glass bowl that allows you to check on your food without removing the basket, the bowl doesn't require a non-stick coating — making it a top selling point. It takes away the stress for those worried about the health issues arising from cooking with PFAS chemicals used in non-stick coatings.

But putting the non-stick issue aside for a moment, the Ninja Crispi delivers on another level too — it’s super portable and compact. So, if you’re looking for an air fryer that won’t crowd your countertop, or you want to cook crispy snacks at a friend’s Super Bowl party, it’s got you covered.

Available for $159.99 at Ninja Kitchen, and for $154.99 at Amazon, the 4-in-1 cooking system includes a 6-cup and 4-qt TeamWare glass container, 2 storage lids, and a Ninja Crispi PowerPod. But how does it work? The PowerPod attaches to the glass containers to cook or reheat single-serve meals or tasty snacks. It’s ideal for small space living, students and busy professionals who want healthy food on the go.

It's all about the glass

Ninja isn’t the first brand to launch a glass-bowl air fryer. It’s similar to Fritaire’s Glass Air Fryer, which has a wacky design — the orange colorway will blow your mind. However, it’s slightly more pricey than Ninja’s version and comes in at $199 at Amazon.

Gourmia has also stepped into the glass air fryer market with its Fry’ N Fold Digital Air Fryer, which is exclusively available at Target at a very reasonable $79.99. However, when reviewed by Tom’s Guide, it fell short on ease of cleaning.

But why are consumers swapping their current air fryers for one with a glass bowl? Food & Wine got to grips with the issue following a new study published in the Journal Chemosphere, which expressed concern over cancer-causing flame retardants in black plastic utensils and food containers. This includes the plastic found in air fryers.

However, since the journal’s issue, Food & Wine has stated, “Chemosphere acknowledged they miscalculated their initial findings, overestimating the risk by a magnitude of 10, meaning that the chemicals found on black plastic are well under the acceptable limits.”

But, despite these revised findings, the public is still concerned and is deciding to act on the side of caution.

Are non-stick coatings on air fryers safe?

So, what has fueled this uncertainty? Despite public concern over the use of PFAS chemicals in non-stick coatings and the question many consumers ask — is my air fryer really toxic? — the truth is, in general, that there’s no cause for concern.

Tom’s Guide covered this issue in September last year and spoke to an expert to dispel the myth and misinformation raised through social media. James LeBaigue, MSc, Head of Nutrition at Hurry The Food Up and Founder of Nutrition Triathlon, who is also a Registered Sport Nutritionist (SENr), with an MSc in Sports and Exercise Nutrition, explains that concern over non-stick coatings and plastic components in air fryers have emerged as they have gained in popularity.

He believes the concerns have been heightened by historic issues with Teflon, which he says, “was known to release harmful chemicals when overheated. However, manufacturing techniques and legislation have improved significantly since then.”

Today, LeBaigue says, “modern air fryers, especially those from reputable brands, use safer materials like ceramic non-stick coatings, which should not be a concern if you purchase a good-quality model.”