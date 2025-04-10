Epic Amazon outdoor sale live from $10 — 7 deals I’d shop on lawnmowers, planters, garden hoses and more

If you're looking to save a few bucks this spring, rather than hiring a professional, consider tending to your lawn and garden yourself. That may sound like a daunting task for some — but fortunately, Amazon is hosting an outdoor sale with tons of DIY deals to help you get the job done.

If you're looking for a push lawn mower that comes highly recommended, the Greenworks 80V 21" Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower is now $130 off on Amazon. If you're hoping to give a little extra love to your plants, you can also grab the Miracle Gro All Purpose Plant Food for the low price of $10. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the outdoor deals I'd shop from the Amazon sale.

Best Lawn and Garden Deals

QRRICA Plant Pots: was $29 now $22 at Amazon If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic.

Gbekery 4-Claw Weed Pull: was $35 now $27 at Amazon Remove weeds with ease with this 49-inch long-handled weed puller. The weed remover comes with four durable stainless steel claws to uproot dandelions, broadleaf weeds and crabgrass. Durable and rust resistant, it's constructed with thick stainless-steel poles to withstand strong force.