Epic Amazon outdoor sale live from $10 — 7 deals I’d shop on lawnmowers, planters, garden hoses and more
The best DIY deals to jumpstart your lawn and garden
If you're looking to save a few bucks this spring, rather than hiring a professional, consider tending to your lawn and garden yourself. That may sound like a daunting task for some — but fortunately, Amazon is hosting an outdoor sale with tons of DIY deals to help you get the job done.
If you're looking for a push lawn mower that comes highly recommended, the Greenworks 80V 21" Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower is now $130 off on Amazon. If you're hoping to give a little extra love to your plants, you can also grab the Miracle Gro All Purpose Plant Food for the low price of $10. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the outdoor deals I'd shop from the Amazon sale.
Quick Links
- shop Amazon lawn and garden deals
- Miracle Gro All Purpose Plant Food: was $14 now $10
- QRRICA Plant Pots: was $29 now $22
- Gbekery 4-Claw Weed Pull: was $35 now $27
- Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $46 now $34
- Best Choice Products Raised Garden Bed: was $129 now $109
- Greenworks 40V Cordless String Trimmer + Leaf Blower Combo Kit: was $189 now $129
- Greenworks 80V 21" Brushless Cordless (Push) Lawn Mower: was $499 now $369
Best Lawn and Garden Deals
Ready to jumpstart your garden this spring? Miracle Gro Garden Soil is here to help. Full of essential nutrients, it instantly feeds to grow bigger, more beautiful plants, including vegetables, trees, shrubs and houseplants.
If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic.
Remove weeds with ease with this 49-inch long-handled weed puller. The weed remover comes with four durable stainless steel claws to uproot dandelions, broadleaf weeds and crabgrass. Durable and rust resistant, it's constructed with thick stainless-steel poles to withstand strong force.
This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions.
Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.
Aside from your backyard, it's important to keep your walkways and driveway neat and tidy. This cordless trimmer and leaf blower combo will ensure your outdoor space is clear of overgrown grass and weeds. They're lightweight, quiet and feature a simple push to start button.
With an average rating of 4.5 stars out of over 2,000 reviews, the 80V 21" is one of Greenworks' most popular mowers. It features a single lever, 5-position height adjustment and promises low-noise one-touch controls.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.