Gardening Guide: Spring into yard care season with Tom's Guide
Our expert advice for all things related to yard care, from buying the right gear to all the inspiration you need
Dust off your pruning shears and don your gardening gloves, because it's Gardening Week here at Tom's Guide.
As spring arrives, you might be looking around your yard and thinking about how much you need to do before you can start to enjoy the outside this summer. From the seeds you need to sow to the lawncare you've been delaying, this is nature's way of telling you to get out there and create your own outdoor oasis!
We've compiled our expert advice on choosing the right equipment, big or small. And if you're in need of some inspiration, we've got that too.
From the yard trends we're expecting to see in 2025 to the small plants that can make a big impact in your patio or balcony, we've got everything you need right here, and we'll be sharing our advice all week long.
All about the lawn
Now's the time to make a start if you want a pristine lawn in 2025. But maintaining your perfect lawn can be tricky, especially if it requires an investment. Here's everything you need to know about keeping a lush green lawn.
April inspiration
Whether you're working with a sprawling yard or a compact balcony, every outdoor space can make an impact with the right vision and some carefully-selected plants.
We've shared our top picks for April planting, along with some guidance on this year's trends, below.
- 5 big gardening trends of 2025 — according to gardening pros
- The positive benefits of gardening — how getting outside can improve your wellbeing
The gardening gear you need
We do a lot of reviewing at Tom's Guide, and that includes gardening equipment. From gardening gloves to pruning shears, here's what you should know before you buy.
- Anvil vs bypass pruning shears: which is right for you?
- I asked a pro gardener the tools every amateur needs — these 7 are essential
