Gardening Guide: Spring into yard care season with Tom's Guide

Dust off your pruning shears and don your gardening gloves, because it's Gardening Week here at Tom's Guide.

As spring arrives, you might be looking around your yard and thinking about how much you need to do before you can start to enjoy the outside this summer. From the seeds you need to sow to the lawncare you've been delaying, this is nature's way of telling you to get out there and create your own outdoor oasis!

We've compiled our expert advice on choosing the right equipment, big or small. And if you're in need of some inspiration, we've got that too.

From the yard trends we're expecting to see in 2025 to the small plants that can make a big impact in your patio or balcony, we've got everything you need right here, and we'll be sharing our advice all week long.

All about the lawn

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Now's the time to make a start if you want a pristine lawn in 2025. But maintaining your perfect lawn can be tricky, especially if it requires an investment. Here's everything you need to know about keeping a lush green lawn.

April inspiration

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you're working with a sprawling yard or a compact balcony, every outdoor space can make an impact with the right vision and some carefully-selected plants.

We've shared our top picks for April planting, along with some guidance on this year's trends, below.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The gardening gear you need

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We do a lot of reviewing at Tom's Guide, and that includes gardening equipment. From gardening gloves to pruning shears, here's what you should know before you buy.