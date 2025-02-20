5 no-prep Ninja Creami ideas that take seconds, and taste delicious

The Ninja Creami has become the ice cream maker for frozen dessert lovers looking for low-effort ways to satisfy their sweet tooth. You can rustle up some tasty ice cream in no time at all, and without having to do much either. Compared to some other ice cream makers that require you making a custard base first, or that take up a lot of your countertop with their cumbersome design, the Ninja Creami is a popular pick.

If you've just purchased the Ninja Creami, you may feel a little overwhelmed at the prospect of actually getting hands-on and creating your own frozen desserts. Or maybe you've upgraded to the Ninja Creami Swirl, but don't know how best to use Ninja's brand new settings. It doesn't have to be a tricky task. If you're looking for easy and tasty no-prep ideas to try on your Ninja Creami then you're in the right place — we've got five great options below.

1. Canned fruit

Yes, it really can be as simple as picking up some canned fruit and introducing it to your Ninja Creami. Whether it's pineapple, mango, peaches, or even mandarin oranges, all you have to do is remove the fruit from its juice and fill it to the max fill line on the container (or pint as Ninja calls it). Then, cover the fruit with the juice you left behind in the can up to the max fill line. Finally, cover with the lid and freeze for 24 hours.

After 24 hours, remove the container from the freezer and choose the following programs, depending on which Ninja Creami machine you're using. For the classic Ninja Creami, you then select Ice Cream or Sorbet. For the Ninja Creami Swirl, you could choose Scoop, Sorbet, Soft Serve or Fruit Whip.

2. Coffee creamer

For a vegan option, you can use brewed coffee and coffee creamer to get your caffeine fix in a whole new way. Simply add 1/2 a cup of brewed cooled coffee with 1 1/2 cups of vegan coffee creamer into the pint and stir until combined. Then, cover with the lid and freeze for 24 hours. Of course for a non-vegan option, sub out the vegan coffee creamer with a non-vegan one.

After this, for the Ninja Creami you can select Ice Cream or Lite, and for the Ninja Creami Swirl you can select Scoop, Soft Serve, or Lite Ice Cream.

3. Flavored yogurt

Mix up your own fro-yo at home quickly and easily with this no-prep recipe. It's seriously as simple as filling up your pint with a flavored yogurt of your choosing — for example, mango, blueberry, peach, honey and many more. Pour or scoop the yogurt into the pint until it reaches the max fill line.

From here, cover it with the lid and freeze it for 24 hours. Then, mix it up for the Ninja Creami with Ice Cream or Smoothie Bowl. And for the Ninja Creami Swirl, use Scoop, Soft Serve, or Frozen Yogurt.

4. Chocolate milk

Love a crisp cold bottle of chocolate milk? How about you turn that delicious tasting treat into a frozen one? It's amazing the ideas you can think of when you get a little inventive with your Ninja Creami and this one is really as easy as it sounds. Pour your chocolate milk into the pint and fill it up to the max fill line. Done. Then, cover and freeze for at least 24 hours.

For the Ninja Creami, you can run the Ice Cream or Lite program and for the Ninja Creami Swirl, it's called Scoop or Lite Ice Cream.

5. Protein shakes

I don't know about you, but my TikTok feed has been full of people turning their sometimes hard to swallow protein shakes into a nice frosty dessert that goes down a treat. And I couldn't be more jealous. Fortunately, there's a quick solution I've tried and that's to pour a pre-made 14 oz chocolate or vanilla protein shake into the pint, freezing, and then turning it into ice cream.

For the Ninja Creami, you've got the Ice Cream or Lite setting. For the Ninja Creami Swirl, there's Scoop, Soft Serve, or even CreamiFit — a new setting designed specifically for protein mixes.