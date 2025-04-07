Ninja just warned against this viral Creami recipe — here's why

The Ninja Creami makes the process of creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes and more incredibly easy. Recipes with just a few simple ingredients have transformed the way people get their sugary fix — while also hitting their nutritional goals.

It's no surprise that a viral two-ingredient sorbet recipe has taken the internet by storm as users continue to get creative.

On TikTok, @ssmeimeina shared a 13-second video demonstrating that you can have a delicious, easy-to-make treat with just frozen grapes and lemonade. The video has five million views and counting.

So, why is it so popular? Well, it's simple really. It's because it is just so simple, as well as being healthy and cheap to recreate.

But, despite the popularity this video has garnered, with nearly half a million likes, Ninja has commented warning users to be cautious when following the recipe.

What to know before following this viral Creami recipe

In Ninja's comment, it says: "fun police!! please blend & avoid fizzy drinks or at least make them flat first" which is interesting for two reasons.

One, we didn't know that solid frozen grapes were a problem and two, we didn't know fizzy drinks were either.

So, despite the brand not giving an exact reason for what these two things might do to your Ninja Creami, it turns out it's actually pretty clear in the instruction manual.

It firstly advises against freezing solid fruit, like grapes, as it could damage your machine. On top of that, it appears Ninja is also now advising that you leave your drink to go flat before adding to the mix.

Before you attempt this viral recipe, you should blend the frozen grapes so they're not at risk of freezing solid and let your lemonade go flat. This should avoid any unnecessary damage and ensure your frozen treats are simply delicious.

And if you're after perfect results, then follow these 3 tips for your Ninja Creami.

What else should I know?

To make sure you're best prepared for getting experimental with your Ninja Creami recipes, there are a few other things that Ninja suggests you don't do.

It should go without saying, but when Ninja says don't go over the 'max fill' line, it really do mean it.

Then, perhaps a little less obvious, is to not blend dry ingredients alone and to also avoid mixing hot liquids. This can lead to pressure buildup and steam exposure that puts the user at risk of burns.

Finally, if you've frozen your Creami pint at an angle, don't blend it. You'll need to wait until it returns to a level surface before you can do so.

All these points mean your Ninja Creami will continue to work efficiently and for a long time to come — and that just means lots more treats.