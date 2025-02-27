I bought this $20 gadget to clean limescale — and it’s a game-changer

The bathroom is one of the most used rooms in the home, and so it’s important to stay on top of daily grime.

One of my least favorite things to clean is stubborn limescale. Whether it be a build-up around my chrome faucets or showerhead, I would dread having to do this labor-intensive task. And if you hate tackling limescale too, I might have just found the perfect tool!

Typically, limescale is a substance made up of calcium and magnesium which is left behind when hard water evaporates. Trouble is, limescale can form in every crevice, especially if your bathroom gets very humid. In extreme cases, investing in one of the best dehumidifiers can help to reduce moisture levels.

Despite trying every household hack that dissolves limescale in minutes, I couldn’t escape the task of frantically scrubbing away the residue. Call me lazy, but I just wanted something hassle-free. That was until I discovered this $20, handheld gadget to literally do all the hard work for you.

What’s more, it's lightweight, versatile and you won't even break a sweat. Admittedly, I’d always seen ads for the electric spin scrubber but was skeptical — thinking it was probably just another gimmick. At my wits end, I decided to finally put it to the test in my bathroom.

Here's what happened.

What is a spin scrubbing tool?

Electric scrubber with different attachments (Image credit: Amazon)

Essentially, an electric spin scrubber is a cordless, handheld tool with a rotating head. Its powerful spin (from 300RPM), is designed to quickly remove tough dirt and deep clean surfaces.

These handy cleaning tools often come with two speed settings, and different scrubbing attachments to suit every task/surface. What’s more, these can quickly be charged via USB, and can be taken anywhere.

Guteran Electric Spin Scrubber: $20.50 at Amazon This cordless scrubber is equipped with a 30W motor and two spin modes — one for daily cleaning and for a deep clean. This handy tool comes with 7 detachable heads to handle various surfaces without damaging them. It also has an extendable wand from 9.8 to 55 inches, that allows you to easily reach high or low spots.

Scrub limescale in seconds

(Image credit: Future)

My tool came with a sponge brush, nylon/bristle brush and scouring attachment — which I used for stubborn stains. After spraying my limescale-ridden surfaces with cleaning product, I got down to business.

Once the power was on, I set it to 'Fast', and was immediately impressed by the sheer power of such a small gadget.

As it rotated speedily, I was surprised to see how quickly it lifted off stubborn limescale. I also tried this tool on my wall tiles and grout (another trouble area) and my sinks and toilet.

Similarly, the speed at which it removed dust and dirt took half the time as to when I would do it by hand. As a good tip, I used the sponge attachment to dry damp areas, as it helped to absorb moisture fast.

Electric scrubber to clean toilet top (Image credit: Future)

The only downside is that the scrubber couldn’t quite tackle angles or corners as well, due to its rounded head. In which case, I still needed to do this manually. However, this isn’t a deal breaker, and there are smaller, electric tools on the market to tackle this.

The main thing was that it was able to scrub away at hardened limescale with very little effort (from me!), making the task a lot easier. If you want to make light work of tough cleaning chores, this is definitely my new, go-to tool.

What’s more, it’s affordable, lightweight and needs very little storage space — making it a worthwhile investment.