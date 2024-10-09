Hurry! This Shark Clean & Empty Cordless cleaner has crashed in price for Prime Day

When it comes to getting spotless floors, having one of the best vacuum cleaners is essential. Not only should it offer a powerful clean, but be convenient to use around your home and quickly tackle any household chore. And if you’re looking to upgrade your cleaning routine, the Amazon Prime Day sale is the perfect time to grab a great deal.

To save you time, we’ve spotted a great deal on one of our favorite Shark cordless cleaners — and not one to be missed. For a limited- time only, the Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is now on sale for $249 from $399 on Amazon. That’s almost 40% off, which is a decent saving, considering how competitive Shark’s prices are.

Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

This Shark model is a powerful cordless vacuum with HEPA filter. It also claims to be 30% lighter than other models, with handy swivel steering to get into awkward spots. Its DuoClean Powerfins and self-cleaning brush roll can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. And if you don’t want to get your hands dirty, it comes with a self-emptying and charging base.

As Homes editor, I’ve tried-and-tested several Shark models in the past, but this Shark Clean & Empty Cleaner has to be my favorite cordless vacuum so far.

Not only did it tackle different floor types incredibly well, but it was notably lighter to use than the majority of stick vacuums I've handled. This made it less of a chore to lift, especially when carrying up and down stairs — making it a breeze to quickly use around the house with.

In addition, it comes with impressive features such as multi-surface cleaning (that adjusts suction power to the specific floor type), a self-cleaning brush roll to eliminate hair wrap, and its self-emptying/charging base is super handy. Plus, if you have pets, this comes with powerful pet hair pickup attachments like the Upholstery Tool & Pet Power Brush. A couple of caveats is it is rather noisy, and storage might be an issue if you don’t have the space for the system.

In any case, if you’re looking for a powerful, lightweight cleaner that gets the job done, I’d recommend this Shark Clean & Empty Cleaner. And at such a great price, it’s a worthwhile investment!