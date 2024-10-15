How to clean an electric blanket — keep your cozy companion fresh

When it comes to household cleaning, we often focus on the obvious: dusting shelves, vacuuming carpets, and scrubbing countertops. You may know you can deep clean your mattress to get rid of allergies and how to wash a weighted blanket to keep it in top condition. But did you know your cleaning efforts can extend to your cozy winter essentials too?

You might be surprised by the things you never knew you could wash in a washing machine, and an electric blanket can be one of them (if its safe to do so). Yes, that's right — with proper care, you can safely wash your electric blanket to keep it fresh, hygienic, and functioning optimally. Nothing beats wrapping myself up in a clean, cozy, electric blanket on a chilly night.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps to clean your electric blanket effectively, ensuring you stay warm and comfortable without compromising on cleanliness. Let's get started!

Is it safe to wash electric blankets? (Image: © Shutterstock) Yes, you can wash most electric blankets, but it's crucial to check the care label first. Modern electric blankets are typically designed with waterproof internal wiring, making them machine washable. However, always remove the plug and controller before washing. While the cleaning process is generally straightforward, it's crucial you carefully follow the manufacturer's guidelines, which you can find on the product care label, in the packaging booklet, or on the packaging itself. This ensures you clean your blanket effectively without compromising its safety or functionality.

When is it time to clean your electric blanket? (Image: © Getty Images) To keep your heated blanket in prime condition, aim to wash it every two to four weeks. This regular cleaning not only maintains freshness but also ensures optimal performance. Always consult your blanket's care label for specific instructions, but generally, a gentle cycle with cool or warm water does the trick.

How to clean an electric blanket

1. Check the care label (Image: © Future) Always consult your electric blanket's care label before cleaning. Manufacturers' instructions can vary, and following them ensures you clean your blanket safely without damaging its electrical components.

2. Disconnect and inspect (Image: © Future) Unplug the blanket and remove the electrical cord if it's detachable. Examine the blanket for any signs of wear, exposed wires, or scorch marks. If you notice any damage, it's best to replace the blanket rather than attempt to clean it.

3. Machine wash (if safe to do so) (Image: © Future) If machine washing is permitted, use a gentle cycle with cool or warm water and a mild detergent. Avoid bleach and fabric softeners. Wash briefly (2-3 minutes) to protect the internal wiring, then rinse thoroughly.

4. Spot clean (for non-machine washable blankets) (Image: © Future) For blankets that can't be machine washed, spot clean with a mild detergent and cool water. Gently dab at stains without rubbing vigorously to avoid damaging the internal wiring. Then, rinse the cleaned areas with a damp cloth to remove soap residue.

5. Dry carefully (Image: © Future) Whether machine or spot cleaned, allow the blanket to air dry completely before use. If your blanket is machine washable and the care label permits, you can tumble dry on low heat for 10-15 minutes, then air dry the rest of the way. And remember, never iron an electric blanket.

