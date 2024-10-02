Amazon's budget home security system has landed in Australia

Amazon has officially launched a new entry into the smart home security space, with a popular overseas brand making its way to Aussie shores.

Blink, Amazon's budget security brand, has landed on the e-retailer today, offering customers a simple and affordable way to bolster their home security. The new range starts at just AU$69 for the Blink Mini 2, a cheaper alternative to Ring's Indoor Camera.

"We know that Aussies want to invest in home security products but that cost-of-living pressures are impacting us all," says Blink's APAC managing director, Mark Fletcher. "For those considering the installation of a smart home security system, the Outdoor 4 and Mini 2 cameras from Blink are an ideal, and affordable, place to start."

Blink's product launch includes the Blink Mini 2 indoor camera, the Blink Outdoor 4 camera and accessories, such as a weather-resistant power adaptor and the Blink Add-On Sync Module 2, which actively backs up local video recordings for up to 10 Blink devices.

Blink Mini 2 Indoor Camera: $69 at Amazon AU The Blink Mini 2 is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detect motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device. Available in black or white and you can purchase a 2-pack for AU$99.

Blink Outdoor 4 Camera: $137.50 at Amazon AU Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally. The Outdoor 4 is available in bundles of up to five cameras.

Notably, the cameras offer some incredible features for a low cost, such as 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision and two-way audio, and come with an accompanying free Blink app so users can monitor their homes when they're away. If you're an Alexa fan, you can also sync up Blink cameras to the app, making it all the easier to control your smart home from your phone.

The biggest standout for us is that the cameras' battery life can last for up to two years with just two AA batteries, so users don't have to worry about keeping them plugged in (or finding a free power outlet).

That said, some of Blink's best features are locked behind a paywall in the form of a subscription. A Blink subscription plan allows customers to save and share video footage and view live recordings from their Blink devices, all while being saved in unlimited cloud storage for up to 60 days. Additionally, features like person detection and "Blink Moments" — which streamline clips from multiple cameras into one video — are only accessible with a subscription, which starts at AU$5p/m for Basic and AU$15p/m for Plus.