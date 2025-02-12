ProCook's first espresso machine could be the best value coffee gadget of the year

ProCook is an iconic British brand, known for creating an assortment of quality kitchenware from plates to toasters. But, only now, its decided to enter the realm of espresso machines with an exciting new launch.

The new premium line includes not one, not two, but three stainless steel barista espresso coffee machines, a dedicated coffee pod machine, and a range of accessories. While we haven't got our hands on one yet, we're curious to see how they'll line up against the best coffee makers and best espresso machines.

With prices ranging between £249 to £999 for the coffee machines, £159 for the coffee pod machine, and £99 for a burr coffee grinder, they're incredibly reasonable — especially considering how high-tech they look. And right now, even though they've just launched, there's hundreds of pounds off the entire range, like the £999 Elite down to just £599. So, depending on what your coffee needs are, ProCook is the new barista in town.

ProCook Barista Bean to Cup Espresso Coffee Machine: was £599 now £399 at ProCook Ltd Like to have a little control over your coffee? The ProCook Barista Bean to Cup will take you through the entire process, and let you have some fun with it. With a conical burr grinder with 30 grind settings, a manual steam wand, and a digital display with customisable options — it's a perfect purchase for coffee lovers. And you can currently save £200.

Watch out Sage

ProCook may have only just entered the coffee machine market, but it's clearly been paying attention. The new range look incredibly similar to some of the market's leading premium espresso machines from the likes of Sage and De'Longhi.

But, the most important factor here is that ProCook's new range boasts extremely competitive prices. Take the Sage Oracle Jet espresso machine as one such example. It's £1,700, and that's actually cheaper than the Oracle (£1,800) and Oracle Touch (£2,100). A heftier price tag, indeed. Or, the De'Longhi La Specialista Opera that'll set you back around £800, £200 more than the more expensive Barista Elite from ProCook's new range with its current discount.

It's seriously impressive that ProCook can create premium-looking espresso machines without having to attach a premium price tags. Though we'll reserve our rating for when we get to officially test it out.

What's on offer?

ProCook launch their premium espresso machines with coffee lovers in mind (Image credit: ProCook)

For ProCook's new range, there's a lot on offer — depending on how confidently you can make your coffee. Firstly, the entry-level Espresso Coffee Machine for £199, discounted from £249, is for coffee beginners. It's designed to make getting your brew as simple as possible with a streamline LCD screen and preset program settings. It'll also let you use a separate grinder, like the Burr Coffee Grinder for £79, or even easier, some pre-ground coffee.

Next in the range, the Barista Bean to Cup for £399, down from the usual £599, is suitable for mid-level coffee makers. It'll hold your hand a little, but also give you full rein when you want to take control. An integrated conical burr offers 30 grind settings, customisable options on your display, and a powerful manual steam wand.

The final step up leads you to the Barista Elite Bean to Cup for £999, currently boasting a £400 discount, down to just £599.

It's notably called "elite" as it's for the top-tier coffee makers with a customisable full colour display, thermoblock heating system for coffee extraction and milk frothing simultaneously, and all the other features enjoyed by the classic Barista Bean to Cup.