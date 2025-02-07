Gozney just launched the world's most portable pizza oven

Gozney are in the business of making trendy, professional-grade outdoor pizza ovens. And we’re in the business of reviewing them — so far, the Gozney Roccbox, Gozney Dome and Gozney Arc have all seriously impressed. But there’s a new pizza oven coming to town, and they call it the “world’s most portable." Introducing the Gozney Tread. When you're craving a fresh slice, no matter where you are, this new entry from the pro-level pizza producers will heat up some tasty dough in minutes.

Making the most flavorsome pizzas outdoors is a competitive market, but Gozney has already managed to secure a spot in our best pizza ovens guide for its premium offerings, and we're super keen to get our hands on the next one. We will in due course, with the Tread releasing on March 11th.

Gozney Tread: $499.99 at Gozney US The Gozney Tread will cook you up a 12" pizza pronto, in even the most remote of outdoor spaces. It's lightweight, rugged, and makes a tasty, hot pizza no matter where you find yourself — from hikes to campsites. While you can't pre-order the Tread, you can certainly get notified when it becomes available. We know it's March 11, but we don't know exactly when.

What we know about the Gozney Tread

The Traeger Woodridge Pro (Image credit: Gozney)

Considering our history in reviewing the Gozney pizza ovens, it should come as no surprise that we are working on reviewing the Tread. In the meantime, we have plenty of specs to share on this new addition to the Gozney range.

When you think of outdoor pizza ovens, you might think of your backyard. For Tread, the possibility to head further beyond becomes a reality with the hyper-portable and lightweight oven making you pizza in the most remote of locations. It’s compact, too, at 16.5 inches wide and 12.6 inches tall, and weighing in at only 13.5kg.

Of course you don't want to just grab a burning hot pizza oven after use and that's why it’s got integrated carry handles for easy portability and rapid heat up and cool down times. If you’re wondering how quick this rapid heat up is, the team at Gozney say: “you can expect to be ready to cook a pizza 15-20 mins after fire up,” though it depends on your outdoor conditions. Reaching temperatures of up to 950ºF in no time at all and cooking down after.

In comparison to the Roccbox, the brand’s original portable tabletop oven, the Tread is 33% lighter. But, when it comes to price, it’s exactly the same at $499.99. Tom Gozney, founder of Gozney, adds: "Tread reshapes the landscape of not only the pizza oven industry but also outdoor cooking more broadly, transforming meal prep into an adrenaline-fueled outdoor activity." We never knew pizza cooking could be so exciting.

Perfectly portable

The Gozney Tread with additional Venture Stand (Image credit: Gozney)

Weighing in at only 13.5kg, it's a pretty light pizza oven considering what it's capable of. And, when it hits the market, you’ll be able to grab it in either the Olive or Off Black colorways.

Uniquely, the Gozney Tread has a whole range of accessories to heighten your pizza-making experience even further. In the initial Tread package, you’ll get the Gozney Tread pizza oven, an inbuilt thermometer and burner, gas connections, and burner guard suitable for your region. But then, there's a whole flurry of accessories (sold separately) if you want to add-on to your cooking adventure.

There's the Tread Venture Bag ($99.99) for easy carrying and padded protection. And for the same price, you can pick up the Tread Roof Rack as a built-in prep area and serving area. Or, the Tread Venture Stand ($249.99) that looks like a camera tripod and works in the same way, by providing a stable platform for the Tread to sit on when out and about.

While we don't have a trip to the wilderness planned for our review, we're certainly going to put it to the test — knowing that wherever we are outdoors, the Tread will cook us up a pizza, and look trendy doing it.