7 clever ways to reuse old plastic containers

Whether you order takeaways or receive leftovers at parties to take home, it’s easy to accumulate those plastic food containers. Trouble is, these can easily clutter your kitchen cabinets , taking up valuable storage space.

But if you don’t want to throw out your collection (or don’t know what to do with them,) there are some clever ways to reuse old plastic containers. Not only are you making good use of them, but are being eco -friendly. Plus, your cabinets will be super organized, just as long as you avoid these kitchen storage mistakes you're making right now.

So, if you want to be creative and resourceful, here are some surprising ways to reuse your old plastic containers.

1. Use them to organize your pantry

Plastic food containers stacked in a pantry (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have pantry items in cardboard boxes or packaging, you can reuse old plastic containers to place these in. Be it flour, grains, nuts or other long-life foods, these are a useful way to store them, and keep them neat and tidy.

In addition, you can add pantry labels like these Talented Kitchen 144 Pantry Labels for Containers ( $12, Amazon ), to make things easier to find and organize kitchen cabinets. What's more, this allows you to stack vertically, which is a great way to maximize space, especially in small kitchens.

2. Grow indoor seedlings

Growing seedlings in plastic containers (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Be it basil, oregano or sage, there's nothing quite like growing fresh herbs indoors . And you can grow your seedlings by reusing plastic containers.

All you need are small or rectangle containers to start your windowsill, herb garden, as long as you know how to sow seeds the best way . When using plastic containers for seedlings, just ensure they have sufficient drainage. These should have holes at the bottom to allow excess water to flow through, and prevent your soil from becoming waterlogged.

3. Store bird feed

Bird food in plastic container (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you enjoy feeding birds in your yard but don’t want to store an entire bag, why not store what you need in an old plastic container? Sturdy plastic containers are a great way to store bird food, making it easy to carry around.

Just be sure to place it in a cool, dry and well-ventilated area, away from direct sunlight, to preserve its shelf life.

4. Sewing kit storage

Sewing kit in plastic container (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Plastic containers are a great way to store those spare buttons from garments, tape measures or needles and threads. Not only do these keep your sewing essentials organized and minimize clutter, but you can see through the lid/box to easily find what you’re looking for — saving you precious time.

5. To store stationery

Pencils in a plastic container (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have loose pens or pencils lying around the house, it can be frustrating trying to find one when you need it. A simple solution is to store stationary in a plastic container, to keep these all in one place.

That way, when you need a pen to jot something important down, it will be easier to just grab and go.

6. Freeze batch cooked meals

Batch cooking food in plastic containers (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you enjoy batch cooking or have plenty of leftovers from a party, you can store meals in old plastic containers. Not only will these help with portion sizes, but can be left in the freezer for when you're ready to eat.

Typically, you can freeze cooked foods for up to four months, but it's useful to add a date label on the container before you pop it in. For more tips, check out our guide on how long will food last in your freezer.

7. Store your tool bits

Nuts and screws in a plastic container (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you often do DIY jobs around the house, there's nothing worse than losing the tiny bolts or screws that you need for the task. This is especially the case if these are all loose inside a big tool bag or box.

Plastic containers are a great way to keep all those small, tool bits together and keep everywhere mess-free.