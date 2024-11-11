Act fast! This top Roborock robot vacuum and mop is $500 off for Black Friday

With Black Friday fast approaching, this is the perfect time to grab a bargain. And if you’re after one of the best robot vacuums but don’t want to break the bank — we’ve already spotted some great deals.

Right now, and for a limited time, the Roborock S8 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon. That’s a massive price drop of $500 — saving you serious cash. This all-in-one combo is loaded with smart features to automatically keep your floors dirt-free, washed and air dried too. In fact, you’ll never have to get your hands dirty again — with its self-cleaning and self-emptying feature.

It comes as no surprise that this deal will not stay on the shelves for too long — so you'll need to act quickly. (For more sales, check out our guide to the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals).

Roborock S8 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Amazon US The Roborock S8 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop has powerful multi-surface cleaning to tackle all types of dirt and debris on varied flooring. It has automatic hot air drying, which also gets rid of lingering odors. It has a runtime of 180 minutes and a self-emptying base which can also hold up to 30 days worth of dirt. With easy connectivity via Alexa or Google, you can set schedules and programs, and the vacuum will return to its charging base once it's at low battery.

At $500 off, you get even more bang for your buck for one of the most feature-packed robot vacuum cleaners around. This 3-in-1 bot works as a powerful vacuum, sonic mop with a 140 degrees F hot dryer to keep your floors looking spotless, dry and smelling fresh.

As with all premium robot vacuums, you can control it remotely via an app to customize your mapping and cleaning schedules — so you can literally put your feet up and let it do all the hard work!

More importantly, it has a handy self-cleaning and self-emptying base, which is always a bonus. It also has a capacity to hold up to 30 days worth of dirt and debris, so you won’t have to worry about getting your hands messy. It also promises a decent 180-minute runtime and auto-docking.

So if you’re in the market for an all-in-one, self-emptying robot vacuum at an incredible price, don’t sleep on this offer.

If you’d also like to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, check out our handy best vacuum cleaners guide for top picks.