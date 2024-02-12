Massive PS5 game sale at Amazon — 13 deals I’d buy now

Now is the time to build your PS5 game library as Amazon is offering a selection of sizeable discounts across some of the console’s best games including Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Final Fantasy XVI and more.

Right now, the retailer is offering as much as 50% off several must-play PS5 games, and there are also big savings on some overlooked titles such as Lords of the Fallen and The Crew: Motorfest. Whatever type of gamer you are, there’s likely a deal for you in this sale.

Alternatively, if you prefer buying your games digitally, there’s still time to shop the latest PlayStation Store sale. This Critics’ Choice sale runs until Wednesday (Feb. 14). And check out our list of the best PS5 games for a rundown of essential experiences.

Amazon PS5 game deals — Top picks

Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. You'll also have to battle dark wizards, scheming goblins and monstrous spiders, before deciding the fate of the entire wizarding world. Be sure to note that this deal is on an EU import edition of the game but is playable on U.S. region PS5 consoles.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. This is one of the PS5's best-looking games with a stunning open world to explore and highly cinematic cutscenes.

Final Fantasy XVI: was $69 now $47 @ Amazon

The Final Fantasy franchise has never been scared to reinvent itself, and this 16th mainline entry is one of the most radical departures to date. Packing real-time combat, and a focus on epic-scale boss battles, Final Fantasy XVI is a highly cinematic experience. Plus, it packs a dark medieval setting and a grown-up story that casts you as a fallen prince on a mission of redemption.

The Crew Motorfest: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

Travel to the breathtaking island of O'ahu, Hawaii in The Crew Motorfest, an open-world racing game that lets you speed across city streets, volcanic slopes and dense grassland. Collect a garage of iconic cars from American muscle to Japanese-style street racers. The Crew Motorfest is a petrolhead paradise and can be fully enjoyed either online or in multiplayer with friends.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art and novels.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The long-awaited return of the Armored Core series didn't disappoint, Fires of Rubicon is an exhilarating experience that brings the beloved mech combat game into the modern day. Build your hulking mechanical titan, and then square off against wave after wave of dangerous foes, but be warned, your mech may look unbreakable but the enemy combatants in Armored Core VI put up a real fight. This can be a tough game.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger.

Dead Island 2: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Dead Island 2 offers players a sun-soaked playground crawling with the undead. Using just about any weapon you can get your hands on, it's your job to slay your throughway Hell-A from the mansions of Beverly Hills to the boardwalk of Venice Beach. Fully playable in co-op, Dead Island 2 is a rip-roaring open-world game full of zombies to slaughter, survivors to assist and powerful loot to collect.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Gold Edition offers the complete Resident Evil Village experience including the original base game and The Winters' Expansion with a new story chapter, a third-person mode and new playable characters for The Mercenaries mode. Resident Evil Village was already one of the long-running franchise's best entries, and it now offers even more content. Plus, it's fully playable in VR.

Lords of the Fallen: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Venture through the land of the living and the dead in Lords of the Fallen, a new epic RPG set in a vast world. Inspired by the likes of Dark Souls, you play a fully customizable character as you battle brutal foes and discover a plethora of secrets. If you're finding the going a little too tough remember you can summon a co-op partner to make your journey a little bit less lonely.

Hades: was $29 now $20 @ Amazon

Hades was one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch when it first launched; now, it's one of the best games on the PS5 as well. In this challenging rogue-lite, you play as Zagreus, son of Hades, who must challenge a variety of randomized foes and levels to escape his father's mythological domain. And even escaping doesn't bring the game to a close, as Hades is almost endlessly replayable offering loads of reasons to return.