Nintendo Switch 2 Dock design just leaked from every angle in new renders
Here's what's new
Nintendo recently announced the Switch 2 console, but the company left us in the dark about many details.
One such piece of info is the dock — we know the console will have a docking capability, but we've only seen a brief glimpse of it. A new leak has emerged, showing off the dock in all kinds of detail.
The CAD render leak, which was posted on Imgur by reputable Switch leaker Xiaohongshu and then shared on the popular Famiiboards, gives us a good look at the dock in all of its glory.
Interestingly, there appears to be some sort of grid on the bottom of the dock, which could be for airflow. It would make sense for Nintendo to improve the cooling of the docked console, especially with the Switch 2 reportedly offering a lot more graphical power than its predecessor.
A Famiiboards user analyzed the bottom of the dock, saying, "We can see the slots inside that line up with the intakes on Nintendo Switch 2 here, right up from the bottom, making me wonder even more if the pocked bottom of the Dock is an air intake a-la Xbox Series S."
We'll learn more about the console and the substantial dock at Nintendo's April 2nd Nintendo Direct. Until then, we're left with more leaks and speculation about exactly what the Switch 2 offers.
In the meantime, we've heard plenty about the upcoming console, including a mid-June release date. Hopefully, that's the case because the anticipation for Nintendo's next console is through the roof.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thankfully, the company seems to have a plan to meet the demand. Hopefully, Nintendo will sell it for a reasonable price, as the leaks suggest it could sell for $399 in the U.S.
More from Tom's Guide
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
MSI Claw 8AI+ — 4 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
Nintendo Switch 2 pricing possibly leaked by Costco employee — here's how much it could cost