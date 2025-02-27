Nintendo Switch 2 Dock design just leaked from every angle in new renders

Nintendo recently announced the Switch 2 console, but the company left us in the dark about many details.

One such piece of info is the dock — we know the console will have a docking capability, but we've only seen a brief glimpse of it. A new leak has emerged, showing off the dock in all kinds of detail.

The CAD render leak, which was posted on Imgur by reputable Switch leaker Xiaohongshu and then shared on the popular Famiiboards, gives us a good look at the dock in all of its glory.

Interestingly, there appears to be some sort of grid on the bottom of the dock, which could be for airflow. It would make sense for Nintendo to improve the cooling of the docked console, especially with the Switch 2 reportedly offering a lot more graphical power than its predecessor.

A Famiiboards user analyzed the bottom of the dock, saying, "We can see the slots inside that line up with the intakes on Nintendo Switch 2 here, right up from the bottom, making me wonder even more if the pocked bottom of the Dock is an air intake a-la Xbox Series S."

Not a lot new going on here but what is UP with the baseplate. Is it pocked with air intakes or what? Famiiboards user Concernt

We'll learn more about the console and the substantial dock at Nintendo's April 2nd Nintendo Direct. Until then, we're left with more leaks and speculation about exactly what the Switch 2 offers.

In the meantime, we've heard plenty about the upcoming console, including a mid-June release date. Hopefully, that's the case because the anticipation for Nintendo's next console is through the roof.

Thankfully, the company seems to have a plan to meet the demand. Hopefully, Nintendo will sell it for a reasonable price, as the leaks suggest it could sell for $399 in the U.S.