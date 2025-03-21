Nintendo Switch 2 — 7 biggest questions that need answers at Nintendo Direct April 2

What we know and hope to find out

Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo/YouTube)

Nintendo gave us our first look at the Switch 2 in January, but left a lot of questions unanswered with its teaser trailer for the new console.

At the time, the gaming giant promised more technical details would be revealed during a Nintendo Direct on April 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube
Watch On

It's not clear if that Direct will answer every question, like the launch date or price of the new console.

We've gathered our seven biggest questions about the Switch 2 along with what we expect to see in two weeks.

Here's what we want to know more about.

Display

A reported mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: SwitchUp)

The big question surrounding the display on the Switch 2 is whether or not it will feature an OLED panel or an LCD screen.

There have been disparate rumblings about the display with the latest rumor pointing toward Nintendo returning to an LCD panel.

That rumor did claim the Switch 2 would have a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and Variable Refresh Rate support.

Earlier leaks suggested the Switch 2 would have an 8.4-inch OLED display, larger than the current 7-inch Switch OLED.

We're leaning toward Nintendo running with LCD, as it'll lower costs, and Nintendo execs have expressed that a friendly price is important to the company. This also would position things perfectly for a Switch 2 Pro down the line.

Joy-Con Mouse

Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In the Switch 2 teaser trailer, there is a brief clip showing the redesigned Joy-Cons being used on their sides, almost like a mouse.

It's a feature of the new controllers that was suggested by Nintendo patent applications and some leaks.

Screenshot of Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con patent

(Image credit: WIPO)

The patents show the Joy-Con being used like a mouse with an optical lens on the magnetic rail side.

Nintendo does like introducing new ways to play with every console and this seems like one such gimmick for the Switch 2.

However, we still don't know how these mice controllers might be used. Which makes us wonder, will there also be a Nintendo keyboard?

'C' Button

Nintendo Switch 2 promo image

(Image credit: Nintendo)

One new feature that even leakers can't seem to find consensus for is the mysterious 'C' button on the right side Joy-Con controller for the Switch 2.

Most of the rumors suggest the new button is for some version of social sharing. It's either a capture button for recording video or it enables voice chat.

While the Switch is great for in-person gaming, it hasn't really been friendly toward online play beyond a few titles like Splatoon and some online racing in Mario Kart 8.

The C button hints at a more socially online future for Nintendo.

Power

A leaked picture of what could be the motherboard in the Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: MHN1994 (Reddit))

Simply, we want to know how powerful the new Switch will be compared to its predecessor.

These are the technical specs we expect Nintendo to delve into on April 2nd.

Nintendo has rarely prioritized power, especially compared to PlayStation and Xbox, but we believe the Switch 2 will feature a more powerful Nvidia system on chip thanks to a leaked motherboard.

It should sport double the RAM of the OG Switch at a minimum and we're fairly certain it will be capable of giving us a Nintendo-styled version of Nvidia's DLSS upscaling.

For now, all signs point to a console that is about as powerful as a PS4, maybe edging into base PS5 territory.

Docked Mode

The Switch 2 dock

(Image credit: Xiahongshu)

The rumor mill has been firmly grinding away at the console itself with only a little focus on the dock that enables TV mode.

Some renderings have shown a beefier dock than that of the original Switch. Those images show off bigger air intakes which is good as the dock is supposed to enable more powerful gaming when playing on a TV.

Any other features, like ports or power haven't really been revealed yet.

Price

A man counting money by hand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Online speculation has put the Switch 2 costing anywhere between $399 and $499 (closer to the PS5 and Xbox Series X).

While Nintendo hasn't revealed a price yet, we have heard that the company is concerned with affordability.

During a Q&A investors meeting, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa stated that the company is "taking various points into consideration" for the launch price, including "the affordable prices that consumers expect from Nintendo products."

The most recent rumor from an Italian site claimed the Switch 2 would cost €364.99 (about $379), only slightly more than the current Nintendo Switch OLED.

That said, conversions don't always point to a one-to-one price. More likely, the Switch 2 will cost closer to $399 than 379.

Launch games

mario kart screenshot from Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

A console is only as good as the games you can play on it, no matter how powerful.

For now, we know that Mario Kart 9 is likely to launch with the Switch 2 thanks to the game's appearance in the teaser trailer.

However, no other games have been officially confirmed for the console by Nintendo.

Some third-party titles are expected to arrive on the Switch 2 like Gotham Knights and Doom: The Dark Ages. However, we don't know if those will be launch titles or not.

Some sort of Zelda title and 3D Mario game will definitely come to the Switch 2. And perhaps Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will take advantage of the more powerful console.

We'll know more on April 2 when Nintendo shares additional news on the Switch 2. Hopefully these questions and more get answered.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide as we'll be covering the next Nintendo Direct and all of the latest Switch 2 news as we get closer to the launch of Nintendo's next hybrid console.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom's Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He's been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

