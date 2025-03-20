Nintendo Switch 2 just tipped for three major upgrades — here's what we know

We may have seen the Nintendo Switch 2 in January, but there is so much we don't know about the sequel console.

This has left the rumor train rumbling along even if Nintendo will reveal more details during the April 2 Nintendo Direct.

The latest rumor comes out of the Famiboards, where a user dubbed SecretBoy claims that the display for the Switch 2 will be a significant improvement over the original Switch.

According to SecretBoy, the Switch 2 display will have a 120Hz refresh rate, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support.

Nintendo Switch OLED

(Image credit: Nintendo)

“I’ve heard that the screen supports 120Hz and VRR, which should help a lot in handheld," they wrote on the forums. "Although I will reiterate that the screen is 120Hz with HDR and VRR support. That’s what I’m personally most excited for."

There is one downgrade if you're a fan of OLED, and the leaker claims that Switch 2 will feature an LCD.

However, if it doesn't have an OLED, hopefully, that means Nintendo has improved the battery life in favor of a more powerful display.

I think OLED was always going to be too expensive for this feature set.

Secretboy on Famiboards

"I think OLED was always going to be too expensive for this feature set," they claim.

Despite the lack of OLED, it could mean a smoother gaming experience, especially with the boosted refresh rate. Currently, the Switch OLED is capped at 60Hz.

For comparison, even the Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED only hit 60Hz and 90Hz, respectively.

That 120Hz and VRR should make games react much smoother and feel better.

60FPS on the docket

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

(Image credit: Monolith Soft)

This lines up with another leak spotted by NintendoLife.

A modder named MasaGratoR found a hidden 60fps mode in the new Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition that just launched.

The modder says the mode doesn't currently work well, causing "weird issues."

"Gameplay is rendered every second frame, so even though it outputs 60 FPS you get in fact 30 usable frames," they posted.

It does hint at the potential ability to upgrade the game's performance on the Switch 2.

Xenoblade and older Switch games will be playable on the Switch 2 thanks to confirmed backward compatibility. However, it's unclear if the new console will boost the performance or graphics of older titles.

More details and release

mario kart tour

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As mentioned, Nintendo has said that we can expect to hear more technical details during the Nintendo Direct event on April 2.

Hopefully, we'll also hear about the official release date, which may be anywhere from May to July at this point.

Recently, a leaker claimed that Nintendo would launch the Switch 2 on May 15.

