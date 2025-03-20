Nintendo Switch 2 just tipped for three major upgrades — here's what we know
Mostly better?
We may have seen the Nintendo Switch 2 in January, but there is so much we don't know about the sequel console.
This has left the rumor train rumbling along even if Nintendo will reveal more details during the April 2 Nintendo Direct.
The latest rumor comes out of the Famiboards, where a user dubbed SecretBoy claims that the display for the Switch 2 will be a significant improvement over the original Switch.
According to SecretBoy, the Switch 2 display will have a 120Hz refresh rate, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support.
“I’ve heard that the screen supports 120Hz and VRR, which should help a lot in handheld," they wrote on the forums. "Although I will reiterate that the screen is 120Hz with HDR and VRR support. That’s what I’m personally most excited for."
There is one downgrade if you're a fan of OLED, and the leaker claims that Switch 2 will feature an LCD.
However, if it doesn't have an OLED, hopefully, that means Nintendo has improved the battery life in favor of a more powerful display.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
"I think OLED was always going to be too expensive for this feature set," they claim.
Despite the lack of OLED, it could mean a smoother gaming experience, especially with the boosted refresh rate. Currently, the Switch OLED is capped at 60Hz.
For comparison, even the Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED only hit 60Hz and 90Hz, respectively.
That 120Hz and VRR should make games react much smoother and feel better.
60FPS on the docket
This lines up with another leak spotted by NintendoLife.
A modder named MasaGratoR found a hidden 60fps mode in the new Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition that just launched.
The modder says the mode doesn't currently work well, causing "weird issues."
"Gameplay is rendered every second frame, so even though it outputs 60 FPS you get in fact 30 usable frames," they posted.
It does hint at the potential ability to upgrade the game's performance on the Switch 2.
Xenoblade and older Switch games will be playable on the Switch 2 thanks to confirmed backward compatibility. However, it's unclear if the new console will boost the performance or graphics of older titles.
More details and release
As mentioned, Nintendo has said that we can expect to hear more technical details during the Nintendo Direct event on April 2.
Hopefully, we'll also hear about the official release date, which may be anywhere from May to July at this point.
Recently, a leaker claimed that Nintendo would launch the Switch 2 on May 15.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Nintendo Switch 2 rumor just tipped possible release date — and it's much sooner than we thought
Nintendo Switch 2 — analysts say it will be massive hit even with price hike