Netflix is planning to launch a Wordle killer next month

We're big fans of the daily Wordle puzzle here at Tom's Guide. But we're also convinced that Netflix's roster of available games doesn't get the recognition it deserves. And following yesterday's news the streaming giant has shuttered its AAA game studio Team Blue, it seems the company's focus now has Wordle in the crosshairs.

Netflix has teamed up with the nonprofit TED to create a new, word-themed daily puzzle game called "TED Tumblewords." It's set to launch in November and no doubt both organizations hope it'll become a fiendishly addictive game to compete with the likes of Wordle and Connections for those valuable minutes spent on the commute or in the coffee shop.

Here's how it works: You'll get three puzzles each day that'll require you to rotate and slide letters around a small grid in order to make words. You can play rounds against your friends, against strangers online or solo against the TED bot. In addition to the obvious warm and fuzzys you'll get from winning the game, you'll also get interesting facts served up from TED's vast library of contributors.

Each puzzle is designed to be completed in just a few minutes and, as you play, you will increase (or decrease) your rank in what Netflix is calling the "Daily Ladder." That's the streak mechanic that'll get you to keep playing.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The game will revolve around topics such as "Science in Movies," "the Psychology of Superstition" or Health. And once players have cleared the grid by finding the word, they'll unlock a card with facts about whatever topic they selected.

TED Tumblewords is set to launch next month on November 19, but those looking to ditch Wordle for something new can pre-register for it on Android and iOS right here. Naturally, you'll need a Netflix subscription to play the game but it will be free from adds or in-app purchases.

