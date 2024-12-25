Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch — 3 rumored upgrades that will make me buy on day one

Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have been surfacing all year long, but in recent weeks the online speculation has gone into overdrive. Right now, we’re getting new (unverified) leaks and purported insiders commenting on the currently unannounced console almost every single day. It feels like we’re getting very close to an official reveal of Switch 2 , which could come as soon as January.

If the Nintendo Switch 2’s confirmation is indeed imminent then we’ll soon know exactly what Nintendo has been cooking up, and it’s long overdue, I love the Nintendo Switch, but after eight years (and after recently getting hands on a Steam Deck), I’m ready for a new console. The current Switch is showing its age and can’t keep pace with PS5 or Xbox Series X, or even Xbox Series S.

As noted, there are a lot of Switch 2 rumors out there right now, so looking at what the console could be according to these unsubstantiated whispers, these are the three rumored upgrades that excite me the most. And if these rumors do prove accurate, then I’ll be joining the throngs of Nintendo fans attempting to lock in a Switch 2 pre-order (likely) sometime in early 2025.

An improved design

(Image credit: Deck Wizard on X)

My colleague Scott Younker recently expressed disappointment with rumors that Nintendo isn’t looking to shake up the Nintendo Switch’s design philosophy with its follow-up hardware. However, for me, it’s exactly what I wanted to hear.

I’ve written previously about my concerns that Nintendo could “Wii U it all up” with the Switch 2 and make unnecessary changes to a very appealing core design, but based on various console mock-ups floating around online, it looks like Nintendo’s approach may be one of a refresh than revolution.

In recent weeks, a load of Switch 2 renders and mock-ups have appeared online, including from accessory maker Dbrand, which unveiled its not-so-subtly-named “Killswitch 2” case that may be our first proper tease of how the console will look. And well, if these rumors are accurate, the Switch 2 looks a heck of a lot like the first-generation Nintendo Switch. The only major addition at first glance appears to be a new button on the right Joy-Con. Exactly what this button would be used for is a mystery but some renders have it marked with a “C”.

An area of the console that could be more significantly tweaked is the Switch’s docking station. One online render (see image above) showcases a slimmer dock that allows a portion of the Switch’s display to be visible even when the unit is docked. Perhaps, this could enable dual-screen features letting the Switch 2 display key information even when connected to a television.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Expect a significant Switch 2 performance boost

(Image credit: SwitchUp)

It really goes without saying, but Nintendo’s next console will almost certainly be more powerful than the current Nintendo Switch. So, while a performance boost is something of a given, personally I’m hoping it’ll be a significant upgrade. I’ve recently got hold of a Steam Deck, and after being able to play blockbuster titles like Elden Ring and Red Dead Redemption 2 on the go, it’s hard to go back to the Switch which can occasionally struggle to run much less demanding titles at a reasonable resolution and a reliable framerate.

There’s little chance that the Nintendo Switch 2 will match the raw graphical power of the recently-released PS5 Pro, but a rumor back in May claimed that the Switch 2 will be three times more powerful than its predecessor. According to the source, Switch 2 will pack 12GB of RAM, a big increase from the 4GB on the current Switch models. It’ll run on an NVIDIA Tegra 239 CPU and will support NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction. This extra power would be a very welcome upgrade over the current Switch.

One area where the Switch 2 could be downgraded compared to the current Switch lineup is its display. VGC claims that the Switch 2 won’t pack an OLED screen like the Nintendo Switch OLED and will instead stick with an LCD as found on the regular Switch (and Nintendo Switch Lite). This would likely keep manufacturing costs down but I'd be disappointed as OLED is simply better.

Switch 2 may revamp the Joy-Con controllers

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A persistent Switch 2 rumor has been the claim that Nintendo’s next console will make a major change to the Joy-Con controllers, specifically how they connect to the console's main unit. I’ve always felt the connection points on the current Switch console feel flimsy and let's not forget that users accidentally attaching the Joy-Con Strap backwards was such a problem at launch Nintendo had to create a dedicated support page for the issue.

Various rumors have suggested Nintendo Switch 2 will utilize a magnetic system for its Joy-Con controllers (and a recent YouTube video may have even given us a first look at the system in operation). Much like the current rail system, there will be a release button on the back of each Joy-Con. This certainly seems like an upgrade to me and hopefully, an electromagnetic connection will feel more sturdy and secure when gripping the Switch.

Another change reportedly coming to the Joy-Cons will be a slight increase in size and a more rounded design. I don’t have particularly sizeable hands, but even I’ve found the current Switch controllers somewhat uncomfortable to hold for long periods. If this rumor is accurate it would be another small but potentially impactful change and make the console feel more premium.