Massive Nintendo Switch game sale — 11 deals I'd buy from $14

2025 could be the year of the Nintendo Switch 2. But until then, Nintendo's clever hybrid is the perfect gaming machine for everyone from casual gamers to hardcore aficionados.
Plus, it has an absolutely stacked library of epic games after almost 8 years. Right now, some of my favorite games are on sale. For example, I've found Mario and Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for under $15, Epic Mickey Rebrushed heavily discounted, and even savings on Mario and Zelda titles. Here are the best Nintendo Switch deals we've found.
Nintendo Switch game deals
One of my favorite turn-based titles on Switch, Sparks of Hope is a fantastic next step beyond the last game, Kingdom Battle, with accessible but enjoyable strategic combat and plenty of familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom.
LEGO 2K Drive is a fantastic open-world racer that features a stacked single-player story mode, as well as the chance to complete dozens of minigames or race against friends.
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is a remaster of the popular PS2-era action game. The game stars the titular sponge and his friends as they take part in an original story, complete with the same voice actors from the cartoon. It’s a kid-friendly platformer that still holds up well for the adults who grew up with it.
Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get a digital download for $24 at the Nintendo Store.
Unicorn Overlord is a strategy RPG with a great focus on deep, fleshed-out characters. It also features truly gorgeous artwork, with backgrounds and character art that mimics a hand-painted style. Its battle system is complex but satisfying to learn, providing a solid 40-hours of gameplay over its campaign.
It only launched in 2024, but this Disney remaster has players stepping into Mickey's yellow boots to paint the world back together with a series of narrative choices along the way.
Perfectly timed for fans of the third Sonic movie, Sonic x Shadow Generations includes a remaster of Sonic Generations alongside a new adventure starring Sonic's edgier counterpart.
A fantastic revival of a 3DS classic, 3D World remains excellent, but don't ignore Bowser's Fury which feels like a proof of concept for an open world Mario game to come in future.
One of Mario's most delightful 2D outings, Wonder is packed with just that thanks to surprising new Wonderflower effects that cause each level to reach differently.
One of the best-selling Switch games of all time, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still the best kart racer around, and recent DLC additions (sold separately) have doubled the number of courses available for players.
Taking 2017's Breath of the Wild and making it look like a first draft is no mean feat, but Tears of the Kingdom builds (literally) on its predecessor with a whole construction system, areas in the sky, and even subterranean caverns to explore.
