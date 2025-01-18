Switch 2 accessories appear online, revealing new Mario Kart racing wheels

After what feels like an eternity of leaks, Nintendo officially revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 this week. While Nintendo teased a new entry in its Mario Kart series in its announcement video, more details aren't likely to surface until the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event in April. But now we have our first look at what's to come as accessory maker Nacon has unveiled a batch of new products for the upcoming console.

Nacon’s website was recently updated with a special Switch 2 page to showcase its new lineup of bits and bobs, as first spotted by Nintendo Life. If you're familiar with the kind of accessories manufacturers rolled out for the original Switch, then very little here will come as a surprise. There are the expected accessories like carrying cases, USB-C chargers, and screen protectors for the bigger handheld, and, most notably, two steering wheels for playing the yet-untitled Mario Kart game.

(Image credit: Nacon)

The first looks like the existing steering wheel accessory for the Switch but with splashy new colorways, red and blue, to match the accent colors on the Switch 2. The second is more elaborate, housing both the left and right Joy-Con controllers, and it seems to take some design cues from racing wheels used for the best PC games.

For €29.90 (roughly $30), it features a foldable design for easy storage and suction cups at the base so it can be secured to a desk or table. Neither is a standalone racing controller, but rather a plastic form that holds the Switch 2's wireless Joy-Con controllers.

Unfortunately, while you can peruse all the new accessories listed on Nacon’s site, none of them are available for preorder or list shipping dates that could give us an idea about when the Switch 2 will hit store shelves. For that, we'll just have to keep our ear out for more rumors and eagerly await Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct in April. Be sure to check out our Switch 2 live blog for all the latest news.

