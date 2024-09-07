5 new to Netflix movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Summer is drawing to a close and the nights are set to get darker, colder and longer as the fall arrives, but the good news is that you’ll want to stay indoors anyway as Netflix has just added a strong collection of new movies for September 2024.

The headline additions this month include a pair of new Netflix movies that are off to a strong start. After a summer that saw the streaming service drop stinker after stinker, we’ve finally got some original movies actually worth adding to your watchlist. These noteworthy new additions come in the form of action-thriller “Rebel Ridge” and drama “His Three Daughters."

These aren’t the only buzzy newcomers to the world’s biggest streamer either and every movie on this list has scored at least 90% or higher on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes . So, if you’re looking for something new to watch on Netflix right now, here are the five movies that you should start with…

'Rebel Ridge' (2024)

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, “Rebel Ridge” is a fast-paced action thriller set in a small town engulfed in an all-out war between the local police force and a former marine who holds a serious grudge. Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) comes to Shelby Springs to pay his cousin's bail. But when the cash is seized by corrupt cops, Terry is forced to take a one-man stand against the authorities with Chief Sandy Burnee (Don Johnson) attempting to stop him.

As the stand-off between Terry and the police escalates ever further, the butt-kicking protagonist discovers a conspiracy within the town and vows to retrieve his money by any means necessary. The trailer alone is likely to get your heart rate spiking, so you won’t want to miss the full course. This is already being labeled one of Netflix’s best action efforts of the year. Although that’s not saying too much when the competition is cinematic misfires like “The Union."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it on Netflix

'His Three Daughters' (2024)

His Three Daughters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is still chasing that elusive Oscar win for Best Picture, and “His Three Daughters” looks set to be one of the streamer’s best chances of taking him the gold statue in the upcoming awards season. Written and directed by Azazel Jacobs, it went down a storm at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and the early word of mouth ahead of its Netflix debut is positive, to say the least. It’s got a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie stars a trio of incredibly talented women with Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen playing three sisters (you may have guessed that from the name of the movie). These distant siblings reunite in New York City to care for their sick father, but soon enough the tension levels begin to rise as past issues and resentments bubble up to the surface. This movie is sure to be relatable to anybody with a complex family dynamic.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream it on Netflix from September 20

'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow - Official Trailer 1 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“Edge of Tomorrow” is a textbook case of why you should never judge a book by its cover. Or, in this case, a movie by its title. “Edge of Tomorrow” is one of the most generic movie names possible, and yet the final result is anything but cookie-cutter. This is a refreshing and creative sci-fi action film that pairs together Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt and throws them into the middle of a global battle against an alien force. Oh, and there’s a time loop too!

Set on an Earth under attack from an alien force known as “Mimics”, Major. William Cage (Cruise) is a public affairs officer tasked with “selling” the war, but when he’s drafted into combat against his will, he dies within moments. However, he awakes stuck in a time loop and must relive this nightmare day over and over again. Seeking help he comes into contact with a war hero (Blunt) and they hatch a daring plan to defeat the Mimics and break the loop.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it on Netflix

'Jaws' (1975)

Jaws Official Trailer #1 - Richard Dreyfuss, Steven Spielberg Movie (1975) HD - YouTube Watch On

If ever there was a movie that needs no introduction, it’s “Jaws”. This 1975 Steven Spielberg masterwork is among the most influential and celebrated movies ever made. Heck, it even spawned the term “blockbuster” as it became the highest-grossing movie of all time upon its release, and had people queuing up around the block to score a seat at their local theater. It changed the industry in more ways than I can list, but above all else, it’s just an absolutely fantastic movie.

Set in the fictional beach town of Amity Island, New England, “Jaws” has been giving viewers everywhere a fear of going swimming for decades. It centers on the fallout from a series of shark attacks in the otherwise peaceful town. Local mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) refuses to close the beaches fearing a loss of tourists, so police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) sets out on a mission with two companions (Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw) to find and kill the toothy beast themselves.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it on Netflix

'Stand by Me' (1986)

Stand by Me (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclilps Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

When you hear the term “movie based on the book by Stephen King,” your mind likely goes straight to horror. However, “Stand by Me” is a rare adaptation of a King story that doesn’t feature spooky apparitions or a complicated father going on a murderous rampage with an axe. Instead, “Stand by Me” is a coming-of-age comedy-drama about the importance of friendship and the carelessness of being an adolescent.

Set in Oregon, “Stand By Me” takes place over a sunny summer day and sees a group of four young friends (Wil Wheaton, Jerry O’Connell, River Phoenix and Corey Feldman) set off into the wilderness in search of a dead body (it’s still a King story, so there had to be something gruesome somewhere!). On their quest to find the corpse they encounter all sorts of obstacles from a marsh full of leeches to local bullies, but the seemingly insignificant adventure that starts as just a way to kill time eventually comes to be a defining moment in their young lives.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Netflix

